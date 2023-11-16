Xiaomi SU7 Makes Headlines in EV Market Amid Dwindling 'Apple Car' Rumors - Yanko Design

Looks like Apple just needs it prompt It takes something to build and the tech world unites towards realizing that vision in a practical way. Apple had to hire the former boss of YSL to generate rumors about a fashion-focused wearable, and Samsung struggled to launch its Galaxy Watch. The company hinted at AR/VR being its future, and Facebook literally rebranded Meta to bet on that vision. Now, after years of ‘leaks and rumors’ of the Apple Car, Xiaomi is upping the ante on the Cupertino giant by announcing its first EV, the SU7.

Designer: Xiaomi

The SU7 has not been formally announced by Xiaomi yet, but photos of the car were released to the public by China’s government regulatory agency along with various technical details of the car’s design and capabilities. The move shouldn’t come as a surprise to those with a keen sense of the tech world, given that Xiaomi has actually made electric scooters in the past under its Mijia sub-brand. In fact, Xiaomi strives to make practically every product possible, given that their name means ‘small rice’, an invocation of the Buddhist concept of starting small and working your way to the top.

The recently unveiled SU7 is poised to be a strong entrant in the electric vehicle (EV) market. Although Xiaomi is the brand behind this vehicle, the actual manufacturing will be done by Beijing Automotive Industry Holding Company (BAIC), a state-owned enterprise in China. This collaboration is a strategic move for Xiaomi, which is entering new territory by leveraging BAIC’s manufacturing expertise.

Design-wise, the SU7 is set to compete with the Tesla Model S, with a 118″ wheelbase and fastback roofline, albeit with a faux-hatch trunk. Its overall length is comparable to that of the Model S, minus 30 mm, aimed at appealing to the Chinese market’s preference for long-wheelbase luxury sedans.

The SU7 will be available in several variants, including a single-motor rear-wheel-drive version with approximately 295 hp and a dual-motor all-wheel-drive version with an impressive 663 hp. The vehicles vary in weight and battery technology, with premium models having nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) batteries, as opposed to the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries of the more affordable versions. The high-end model is also expected to have a 100kWh battery and 800-volt architecture. Additionally, some models will sport a distinctive lidar array on the roof, hinting at advanced driver assistance and possible autonomy features.

Xiaomi’s ambitions with the SU7 extend beyond just building a luxury EV. The car is expected to feature in-car software developed by Xiaomi, which will potentially integrate with its vast ecosystem of gadgets and services. However, the extent of this integration and whether it will be implemented globally or focus primarily on the Chinese market remains to be seen.

Strangely, Xiaomi is not the first tech company to step into the EV space. In 2020, Sony gained attention by revealing its first automotive concept with self-driving features, the Mission S. While the Mission S, as impressive as it was, was only intended to be a proof of concept, Xiaomi’s SU7 EV will actually see the light of day after approval from the Chinese government regulatory agency. As far as global availability of the car is concerned, it is uncertain whether Xiaomi plans to market the SU7 outside China. The brand has a substantial presence in Asia and Europe, especially in the price segment, which may not align with the luxury EV market. However, the SU7 could signal a change in the broader market narrative, which could influence other technology companies to explore vehicle manufacturing, especially as the global smartphone market reaches saturation point.

Source: www.yankodesign.com