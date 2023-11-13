From October 23 to the end of the day on November 11, Xiaomi said it sold more than 22.4 billion yuan ($3.11 billion) worth of products on platforms such as Alibaba’s Tmall and Taobao, JD.com, Pinduoduo and Douyin.

Alibaba and JD.com declined to share total figures for the Singles Day shopping festival for the second year in a row.

Livestreaming led to a 19% increase in GMV during the shopping festival this year, according to estimates by Chelsea Tam, senior equity analyst at data company Sintun and Morningstar.

Yichang, China – October 29, 2023 – Customers experience Mi 14 series phones at a Xiaomi store in Yichang, Hubei province, China, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Costfoto/Nurfoto via Getty Images)

BEIJING – Chinese smartphone and consumer electronics company Xiaomi claimed record sales across all platforms during the Singles Day shopping festival.

Xiaomi shares were briefly up more than 2% in Hong Kong trading on Monday morning. Locally traded shares of Alibaba and JD.com lost earlier gains.

JD only said that transaction and order volumes reached record highs. Alibaba said gross merchandise value, order numbers and participating merchants increased from a year earlier. GMV measures sales over time.

According to the brand, JD said the transaction volume of Apple products exceeded 10 billion yuan ($1.39 billion). This is the same figure that JD shared for the Singles Day results in 2021. It did not provide any comparable figures in 2022.

Lululemon, a relatively new brand in the China market, saw a 260% increase in transaction volume at JD during the shopping festival from a year ago, the Chinese retailer said.

Alibaba did not share further details on sales by product or brand during the entire shopping festival period.

Xiaomi claimed that its newly released Xiaomi 14 smartphone was the best-selling smartphone on Alibaba’s Tmall from November 4 to 11. The company also claimed the first position in various categories of smartphone sales of Chinese brands on other online shopping platforms.

“Better-than-expected Mi14 sales create earnings upside and a potential valuation re-rating in the future,” HSBC analysts wrote in a Nov. 6 report.

“We raised our smartphone shipment forecast for Xiaomi by 7% to c150m units in 2023e and by 6% to c160m units in 2024e,” the analysts said.

Over the past decade, Singles Day has expanded from a one-day shopping festival to a multi-week period of shopping promotions on various online platforms in China.

In 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Alibaba said that its single-day sales were in line with the previous year, which was recorded at the time equivalent to $84.54 billion GMV.

Uncertainty about future earnings has hit retail sales in China over the past few years.

Ahead of this year’s shopping festival, a survey by Bain & Company found that 77% of consumers in China do not plan to increase spending.

Livestreaming and short videos remain a growing sales channel on platforms such as Alibaba’s Taobao and ByteDance’s Douyin.

Livestreaming led to a 19% increase in GMV during the shopping festival this year, according to estimates by Chelsea Tam, senior equity analyst at data company Sintun and Morningstar.

Tmall accounts for the lion’s share of sales, or 60%, in the category that Sintun calls “comprehensive e-commerce platforms,” ​​Tmall said in a note.

JD’s stake was 28%, while Pinduoduo’s stake was 7%, the report said.

Short video and livestreaming app Kuaishou said orders increased by nearly 50% during the Singles Day shopping period.

More details on Singles’ Day results and Chinese consumer trends may be revealed during a corporate earnings call later this week. JD.com is scheduled to report quarterly results on Wednesday evening, while Alibaba is set to release earnings on Thursday evening, Beijing time.

