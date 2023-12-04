SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Xiao-i Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI) (“Xio-i” or the “Company”), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ( “AI”) Enterprises recently took the stage at Abu Dhabi Finance Week (“ADFW”) to share the practical application of the Hua Zang Universal Large Language Model (“LLM”) with distinguished speakers. Held in Abu Dhabi from 27 to 30 November, the event brought together industry leaders to provide an in-depth exploration of cutting-edge advances in large language models.

ADFW, known as the most influential finance, investment and economic event in the MENA region, focused on the theme “Investing in the Transition Era” during its recent edition. The event brought together global financial industry leaders to consider the opportunities and challenges presented by the economic, technological and sustainability changes impacting the global economic landscape. The event provided a unique platform to explore these dynamic changes and their potential impact on the financial world.

Mr. Yuan highlighted the abundance of models in today’s landscape and emphasized three critical factors that determine the success of a model: controllable, customizable, and deliverable. “Controllable” includes overseeing various aspects such as ideology, adherence to laws, arithmetic algorithms, cultural values, and morality. “Customizable” focuses on tailoring models to meet specific customer requirements, including adjustments to model features, materials, components, and scenarios. On the other hand, “deliverable” emphasizes the importance of affordability considering low computing power, feasibility in deployment, and acceptable training costs. This is especially important for small and medium enterprises.

As a leading player in leveraging cognitive intelligence to empower diverse industries, Xiao-i has accumulated more than two decades of implementation experiences and established a comprehensive portfolio. Hua Zang LLM offers a controllable, customizable, and distributable big language model, serving as a practical big data solution. Its robust intelligent dialogue capability, powered by cutting-edge natural language processing algorithms, enhances Xiao-i’s ability to engage in more natural and fluent conversations. In the targeted application scenarios, Xiao-i facilitates the entry of Hua Zang LLM into vertical fields such as finance, government, health care, construction, culture and tourism. This versatility is achieved through a flexible optimization mechanism and cost-effective arithmetic operations. Distinctive features of Hua Zang LLM’s large model, explained as “controllable, customizable, and distributable”, seamlessly align with evolving algorithm trends, effectively meeting the diverse needs of different industries and scenarios Are there.

At the event, Xiao-i demonstrated the practical application of Hua Zang LLM in its innovative product: the intelligent baby crib that monitors babies’ vital signs while performing advanced algorithms. This innovative product addresses some of the challenges new parents face, aiming to promote a comprehensive approach to baby safety. This integration of AI is an example of the beginning of a new era in proactive maternal and child protection and health management.

Mr. Yuan stressed the importance of large language models as an important technology. Given the increase in enterprises adopting these models, he envisions the development of myriad applications across various scenarios in the near future. Furthermore, he stressed that attention should be paid to refining communication and interaction between humans and AI. This strategic focus ensures mastery of core manipulation technologies amid ongoing algorithmic advancements, ultimately enabling machines to more effectively enhance our daily lives.

About Xiao-i Corporation

Xiao-i Corporation is a leading cognitive intelligence enterprise in China that provides a diverse range of business solutions and services in artificial intelligence, covering natural language processing, voice and image recognition, machine learning and affective computing. Since its founding in 2001, the company has developed a comprehensive portfolio of cognitive intelligence technologies that are highly suitable and applied in a wide variety of business cases. Xiao-i powers its cognitive intelligence products and services with its cutting-edge, proprietary AI technologies to enable and promote industrial digitalization, intelligent upgrading and transformation. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes will affect its financial condition, results of operations, business. Can influence strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “expects,” “expects,” “estimates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “intends,” and “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” and “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “intends,” and “anticipates.” “Plans,” “will,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “could” or similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ from anticipated results and investors should We encourage you to review other factors in the company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC that may affect its future results.

