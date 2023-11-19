Xi tells senior officials to manage risks quickly to avoid 'butterfly effect'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned top cadres against getting ahead of political risks, saying the “butterfly effect” could turn small threats into bigger threats.

Xi delivered the message to senior officials at an internal meeting in February, but the comments were made public in a book released by the Central Party Literature Press earlier this month.

“Now, various risks and threats are highly correlated, strongly connected and rapidly proliferating. “The slightest carelessness can have dangerous consequences,” Xi told hundreds of senior officials at the Feb. 7 meeting.

“Small risks will become big risks, risks will become general risks, and economic and social risks will become political risks.”

In the speech, Xi also asked officials to “quickly identify risks, act quickly, take command at the front, and make immediate decisions as soon as risks arise.”

03:12

Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on the sidelines of APEC summit to ease strained US-China relations

Xi Jinping, Joe Biden hold talks on the sidelines of APEC summit to ease strained US-China relations

“Don’t let small things take long to become big things, and don’t let big things take too long to explode,” Xi said.

While parts of the speech were already made public, the butterfly effect comments have only just emerged Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s sermon on Chinese modernization,

Xi’s February speech came a month before he began his record third term as China’s president in March. According to earlier reports from state media outlets, officials across the country were told to learn from the speech and put Xi’s orders into practice.

In recent years, Xi has repeatedly stressed the need to remain vigilant and urged officials to wage a “great struggle” and be prepared for the “worst case scenario.”

Dali Yang, a political scientist at the University of Chicago, said Xi’s comments were linked to his all-encompassing approach to China’s security.

‘China will not become another America’: Party newspaper calls on US to fix trust deficit

“Xi has been concerned about all kinds of risks for many years, and an important thing for him recently is to look at national security from a holistic perspective,” Yang said.

“I think when they talked about the butterfly effect, it was related to the protests last winter.”

A rare wave of protests against a strict zero-Covid policy broke out in a handful of Chinese cities after a deadly fire broke out in a residential building in the northwestern region of Xinjiang late November last year, killing 10 people. China relaxed many of its controls in December. , but risks that still regularly feature in Beijing’s talking points include a post-pandemic economic recession, a demographic crisis and massive local government debt.

Abroad, key challenges include tough US sanctions on China’s technology sector and geopolitical tensions with Washington and its allies.

Protests against a strict zero-Covid policy broke out in Chinese cities including Shanghai (pictured) after a fire broke out in a residential building in Urumqi late last year. Photo: SCMP In May, Xi warned at a high-level meeting that the national security issues facing China were “much more complex and much more difficult”. He urged officials to be prepared for “the worst and extreme situations” so that they would be able to deal with “strong winds and waves and even dangerous storms.”

Referring to Xi’s statement – ​​”Big things cannot be delayed until they explode” – Yang said: “Xi complains about officials’ initiative in a system where everything has to report upwards.”

Yang said Xi’s added emphasis on controlling risks would affect the entire bureaucracy.

“Whether it’s political and legal affairs departments or publicity agencies, they will all be under stress in terms of maintaining stability,” he said.

Alibaba cancels cloud unit spin-off due to US export restrictions on AI chips

Under Xi’s leadership, the Communist Party has in recent years emphasized a holistic approach to national security, prioritizing governance and ideological security. Beijing has brought several sectors, including finance and technology, under the ambit of anti-espionage agencies this year.

The audience for the February speech included new members of the party’s Central Committee as well as provincial and ministry officials who hold key leadership positions in the party and the state.

These senior officials gathered at the Central Party School for a study session to implement key decisions taken at the Party’s National Congress last October.

In parts of the speech released earlier, Xi said China had “dispelled the myth that modernization means Westernization” and praised the Chinese model as an example for developing countries to follow.

Xi called on officials to “dare to fight and fight well”, while promising to be fully aware of the risks and challenges facing China and to “support and encourage” cadres who meet these requirements. Also requested.

Source: www.scmp.com