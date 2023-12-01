Xi takes small steps to open up China after Biden thaw

(Bloomberg) — President Xi Jinping’s government has vowed to rebuild foreign investor confidence in China throughout the year. Relations have strengthened since his meeting with US leader Joe Biden, with Beijing gradually turning its words into action.

Most read from Bloomberg

China has made a raft of market access concessions in the run-up to last month’s leaders’ summit. Beijing approved a long-delayed MasterCard Inc joint venture between US chipmaker Broadcom Inc and cloud company VMware Inc, giving the green light to one of the world’s largest technology mergers. Last week, officials announced visa-free access to China for six people. countries.

“Translating San Francisco’s vision into actual policies and concrete steps” is a matter of first-rate importance, the official Xinhua news agency wrote this week. A Politburo meeting chaired by Xi Jinping on Monday called for “high-level opening-up”, a slogan linked to greater market access.

The flurry of reconciliation actions since Biden’s meeting suggest that China’s vast bureaucracy, which waits for clear instructions from Xi, is stepping up efforts to stem the flight to capital. An indicator of foreign direct investment turned negative this year for the first time since 1998 due to tensions with the US and Europe, the country’s slowing economy and high interest rates abroad.

Small steps alone are unlikely to respond to deep concerns about policy changes, trade investigations and national security operations that could make it harder to move data abroad. But they could help reassure investors who are seeking Xi to back up his rhetoric on fair treatment for foreign companies with actual policy.

European business leaders believe Beijing is overstepping with charm aggression, and the consequences, said a person familiar with recent talks between officials and China, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private matters. Moving forward with a genuine desire to give. The European Union and China are set to hold a long-delayed summit this month.

Eric Zheng, president of AmCham Shanghai, said Chinese officials from central to local governments have held listening sessions with senior executives of American companies in recent months. “We believe our response has had a positive impact on some new government measures to support foreign-invested companies in China,” he said.

watching washington

China’s already fragile diplomatic relations with the US deteriorated during the Covid pandemic and the Communist Party became a major target for politicians in Washington. Beijing’s close ties with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and rising tensions over Taiwan have deepened its rift with Western democracies.

Europeans “listen” and take cues from Washington, according to Victor Gao, vice president of the Center for China and Globalization think tank, who worked as a translator for the late leader Deng Xiaoping. “Europeans are actually very influenced by the American perception or misconception of China.”

Xi’s decision to smooth ties with the world’s largest economy at an economic summit in San Francisco — in a warm-hearted display that also signaled China will offer more pandas to U.S. zoos — likely came as a surprise to U.S. allies. Will create space to improve its relations with Beijing.

Signs of improvement are already visible. Early last month, Australia sent its first prime minister since 2016 to meet Xi in Beijing as the two countries buried the hatchet over their $223 billion trade relationship.

China announced on Thursday it had begun a review of its tariffs on Australian wine, with Beijing likely to lift the taxes in the coming months to end years of punitive sanctions.

Last weekend, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi resumed in-person trilateral talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts after a four-year hiatus, during which the two countries moved closer to Washington. According to a statement, Wang called on Seoul – which has not yet accepted US chip sanctions on China – to “resist politicization of economic issues and ensure the smooth operation of supply chains.”

China’s announcement of a one-year trial of visa-free travel for the EU’s top five economies – Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands – came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonnade in Beijing. of.

Beijing has also reached out to British businesses, with top economic official He Lifeng holding a rare meeting with the chairman of the China-Britain Business Council in Beijing this week.

These proposals will not only reassure foreign companies, according to Michael Hirson, China economist at 22nd Research LLC, who said domestic Chinese companies are also sensitive to geopolitical tensions.

“An important motivation for reducing tensions is Beijing’s desire to revive growth and foreign direct investment,” said the former US Treasury attaché in Beijing. “While the more pragmatic tone is positive, there are deep concerns among foreign businesses that are unlikely to be reversed.”

–With assistance from Colm Murphy and Lucille Liu.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source