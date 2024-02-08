Xi recently fired China’s top market regulator. This shows that their focus is still on control above everything else.

The collapse of China’s expansive stock market was so bad that leader Xi Jinping had to take personal note of it — and it seems his solution was to fire the country’s top markets regulator late Wednesday.

According to Bloomberg, the new boss of the China Securities Regulatory Commission is Wu Qing, who has been nicknamed the “Broker Butcher” for cracking down on traders over regulatory violations during the 2000s.

The announcement of the new securities regulator chief took insiders by surprise, the media outlet reported Thursday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. The development came after Bloomberg reported that Xi was to be briefed on the state of the markets, which have lost trillions of dollars since reaching their peak in 2021.

News of Xi’s personal attention – an unusual development – Boosted traders’ hopes for a stronger market rescue plan. After all, there were earlier suggestions that authorities were considering a stabilization fund to rescue the falling stock market.

“Instead, Xi’s participation produced a personnel change as anticipated, suggesting that the impulse at the political level is to address administrative control rather than the main challenges,” analysts at political risk consultancy Eurasia Group wrote in a note on Wednesday. To strengthen.” business Insider.

This could be a problem for China, which needs to bring concrete reforms. More than a year after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted, the country has been unable to maintain the growth momentum, which has shaken investor confidence.

The decline in the stock markets of China and Hong Kong has intensified in 2024.

While Beijing has taken more than a dozen steps since January to steady the stock market’s decline and support slowing property market demand amid its real estate crisis, sentiment remains depressed.

“The lack of clarity over policy direction and the bias toward containment and security-oriented policy will weigh on confidence and disappoint expectations, leading to a sense of economic malaise,” Eurasia Group analysts wrote.

Eurasia Group analysts are not alone in saying China needs to double down on economic reforms to strengthen its economy.

“The Chinese government still needs to implement a comprehensive reform framework to restore private sector confidence and boost the economy,” Ishwar Prasad, a Cornell University professor and former International Monetary Fund official in charge of China, told Nikkei in an interview published on Monday. There is a shortage.” ,

Eurasia Group analysts said it was unclear what conditions might give rise to Beijing’s belief that it needed to move toward “more extreme measures” beyond administrative controls, but suggested it could lead to a bullish market. There could be a recession that causes systemic financial risks.

“Such an event could turn from a financial market issue into seriously affecting the real economy, increasing unemployment and stoking public discontent,” he wrote. “Ultimately, social instability may be needed to loosen the broader macroeconomic policy response function.”

The Hang Seng index was trading 1.1% lower at 3:25 p.m. local time on Thursday. It has declined by about 7% till today.

China’s blue-chip CSI 300 index was up 0.6% after falling nearly 2% so far this year.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange will be closed from the second half of Friday until Tuesday for the Chinese New Year holidays.

Markets in Mainland China will be closed on Friday and throughout next week.

Source: www.businessinsider.com