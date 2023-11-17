Xi promises ‘heart-warming’ steps to attract foreign capital

(Bloomberg) — Chinese President Xi Jinping promised to make it easier for foreigners to do business in his country in highly anticipated remarks at a major summit as corporate confidence in the second-largest economy plunges.

In a written speech published Thursday at a CEO forum held in California, the Chinese leader vowed that his country would create a “world-class business environment” and improve mechanisms to protect the rights of international investors.

“We will also take further ‘heart-touching’ steps, such as improving policies on the entry and migration of foreign nationals into China,” he said, adding that efforts will be made to streamline access to financial, medical and electronic payment services. Will be done. “All of this is designed to make it easier for foreign companies to invest and operate in China.”

The normally stoic Xi ​​has introduced a softer, more personable side to San Francisco. Hours after meeting with President Joe Biden to recall his first visit to the US 38 years ago, Xi on Wednesday publicly accepted the NBA team’s jersey from California Governor Gavin Newsom and hinted that Beijing would send pandas to US zoos. .

Giving the pandas the gift is a soft power victory that is likely to resonate with “the American people” — a group Xi mentioned in his speech Wednesday to big names including BlackRock Inc.’s Larry Fink and Blackstone Inc.’s Stephen Schwarzman. Did it more than a dozen times. The tree of friendship between our people has grown tall and strong,” he said in characteristic poetic language. “It can definitely withstand any wind or storm onslaught.”

Despite Xi extending an olive branch to foreign investors, organizers of the CEO summit announced on Thursday that he would not be able to attend the event in person and would instead deliver written remarks.

Xi is making his first visit to the US in six years at a critical moment: China’s economy is slowing after decades of high-speed growth, while poor relations with the West are driving foreign capital away, as the US Technical sanctions and European trade investigations are arising. An unstable environment.

China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong shrugged off such problems, saying the economy was “going for the better” this year and had one of the highest growth rates in the world. While the economy is on track to meet the government’s annual target of growth of about 5%, the deteriorating property market has fueled expectations that Xi will need to introduce more stimulus to keep things running smoothly.

The ruling Communist Party’s own policies have not helped reassure foreign investors in recent years. Its sudden policy changes that have hit some sectors, closed borders during the Covid pandemic and national security restrictions have raised concerns among the foreign business community.

Xi’s speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit appeared to address some of those concerns. His pledge to promote the “free and orderly flow of data in compliance with the law” appears to be a response to new data laws, which have raised widespread concerns about how multinationals can operate in the Asian powerhouse.

China has begun to respond to complaints from foreign firms about the lack of transparency and clarity of new laws governing the international movement of data. In September, authorities implemented new rules, and “companies are eagerly waiting for these positive signals to translate into action,” according to a report this week from the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

Hours before China released Xi’s written speech, an official from its commerce ministry said at a briefing in Beijing that authorities were waging a campaign to investigate and remove potentially discriminatory rules and measures against foreign companies .

“The purpose is to create a fair market competition environment for foreign-invested companies and stabilize their expectation and confidence in investing in China in the long term,” He Yadong said.

Commerce Minister Wang Wentao will meet with his US counterpart Gina Raimondo on the sidelines of the APEC meetings and “discuss how to implement important agreements reached by the leaders of the two countries to resolve key issues in bilateral trade relations,” he said. “

Xi’s speech on Thursday marked his most direct discussion of the Chinese economy. His 30-minute address to hundreds of officials Wednesday night and meeting with Biden earlier that day focused more on positioning China as a peaceful nation and reducing tensions with Washington.

China maintains a “negative list” of sectors in which foreign investors are prohibited or restricted from having stakes, such as compulsory education, news organizations and exploration and mining of certain metals.

The pledge to reduce that number was nothing new. The government has revised the list every year from 2017 to 2021, reducing curbs on industries such as securities, banking and car manufacturing.

Amy Celico, a partner at Albright Stonebridge Group, who attended the Chinese leader’s banquet with business giants, said she believed Beijing was waiting to assess whether talks with Biden would focus on commercial issues. But justifies more concrete action.

“Certainly, that’s what the CEOs are hoping – that yesterday has laid the foundation for this,” he said. “Now, let’s get to the real business issues we need to see progress on.”

–With assistance from James Meyer and Philip Glaman.

(Updated with details from China’s Commerce Ministry briefing.)

