Xi Jinping’s participation in APEC CEO summit

President Joe Biden welcomes and takes a photo with Chinese President Xi Jinping , [+] Bilateral meeting in Bali, Indonesia in 2022. Official White House photo by Adam Schultz

What’s at stake at the APEC CEO summit?

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit is the most influential meeting of world leaders and business executives to discuss critical issues and collectively shape the trajectory of the region that drives global prosperity, stability and Holds utmost importance for stability. The summit program will highlight the potential of collaboration and new thinking to build the future by focusing on sustainability, inclusion, resilience and innovation. This year’s summit will also bring together more than 20 leading CEOs representing companies like Microsoft

MSFT

Pfizer

PFE

Uber, Citibank, FedEx, Exxon Mobil Corp. to name a few, many of which have deep economic interests in the Asia Pacific region and China in particular.

China is installing almost the same number of solar panels and wind turbines as the rest of the world, and is on track to meet its clean energy target six years early, according to Fitch Ratings. Renewable energy capacity addition in China reached 109 gigawatts (GW) in 1H23, equivalent to 71% of total newly installed power capacity in 2022. To put things in perspective, at the end of 2022, there was 110 GW of solar photovoltaic (PV) and over 144 GW of wind power totaling in the US. The contribution of solar power in China is 78.42 (GW), as large-scale utility-scale capacity and distributed solar capacity have more than doubled.

China grid and storage form backbone of power transition, March 2023 S&P Global Ratings

However, at the same time, China is also building new power plants that burn coal, the dirtiest of the fossil fuels, at a pace that lags the rest of the world. In this regard, President Xi Jinping’s participation and address at the APEC CEO Summit is significant, but it also represents a puzzle as to China’s ability to foster a shared sustainable future, ensure regional stability, and promote global governance. How to improve commitment.

In his speech at the 2022 APEC CEO Summit, President Xi Jinping stressed China’s commitment to promoting a shared future within the Asia-Pacific region. This commitment is based on peaceful development, openness, inclusivity and solidarity. President Xi formulated the necessary strategies to achieve these objectives, including prioritizing people-centered development, pursuing high-level opening-up, ensuring stable industrial and supply chains, and promoting economic upgrading. Such approaches align with the vision of a harmonious, prosperous Asia-Pacific region, where the benefits of development are widely distributed and contribute to overall stability and development.

GDP growth APAC 2018-2022, by sub-region Statista

Resetting US-China relations

As the world’s largest developing country and a key member of APEC, China has expressed its willingness to play a constructive role in ensuring the success of the APEC summit. This sentiment was strongly emphasized by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and highlighted China’s commitment to meet international expectations and actively contribute to the region’s prosperity and development. The collaborative spirit demonstrated by China reinforces the importance of cooperation between countries within Asia-Pacific, which serves as a driving force for sustainable development and shared benefits.

The prolonged absence of meetings or talks between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden for almost a year has significantly contributed to increasing tensions between the two countries. However, the prospect of a possible meeting during the 2023 APEC summit offers hope for a step towards better relations and stability, while also aiming to limit expectations. Such interactions are of utmost importance in addressing bilateral disputes, promoting better understanding of each other’s perspectives and fostering an environment of cooperation and engagement rather than confrontation.

In November 2022, US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held their first in-person meeting after Biden became president on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. The leaders convened to address urgent global concerns, including climate change, inflation and the consequences of Russia’s actions in Ukraine. The meeting presented a rare opportunity for Biden and Xi to step up communication and discuss “red lines” important to both countries amid rising tensions. Similar talks also took place during US Secretary Blinken’s visit to China in June 2023 and Janet Yellen’s visit to Beijing in July 2023.

Why should China’s renewable energy sector be seen as an opportunity?

In October, California Governor Gavin Newsom spent a week visiting Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces and met with President Xi. Gavin visits the first Chinese city to deploy an all-electric bus fleet, tour an offshore wind facility, and see Tesla

TSLA

Shanghai Gigafactory. The Governor also signed agreements with leaders of various Chinese provinces to set mutual commitments on a number of climate goals. These exchanges are important because the US can learn from China, especially regarding the solar industry. It is estimated that China will have more than 80% of the world’s solar manufacturing capacity by 2026. This is an industry that multinationals and investors alike cannot ignore.

The electronic vehicle (EV) industry and market in China is another area that should be viewed as a great opportunity. However, much of the worrying rhetoric in Washington would prove otherwise. If China continues to succeed in developing the EV ecosystem the world will get cleaner cars and non-Chinese automakers will need to improve their products and standards to compete. Isn’t this good for consumers and innovation? But a more fundamental question is, is China’s current dominance of the EV market really hurting the US economy? In-depth analysis shows that China is already producing low-priced, good-quality cars from the likes of BYD, NIO and Li Auto, each of which recorded record sales during the third quarter of 2023, while Tesla’s Sales declined 6.7%. This should be great for American and global consumers, who, unlike Chinese citizens, are not bearing the cost of the subsidies that hold the industry back. If anything, should Americans be bothered that their access to these EVs is hindered by a 27.5% tariff on Chinese-made cars imposed by the Trump administration and maintained by President Joe Biden? no way. To be fair, the Chinese government is equally guilty of subsidies. Out of 5,000 mainland Chinese listed companies, five of the top 10 recipients of government grants during the first half of 2023 are local makers of EVs or the batteries that power them, according to data compiled by Chinese information provider Wind and a survey by Nikkei Asia. Were. Contemporary Amperex Technology, or CATL, received 2.85 billion yuan ($391 million) in government subsidies for a six-month period, a nearly three-fold increase from 2022.

The key takeaway here is that the US and China need to engage more, not less, with leaders in both the private sector and government to explore cooperation in the renewable energy sector as well as air grievances. Like Governor Newsom’s visit to China, the APEC CEO Summit provides an opportune opportunity for China to dialogue on the best way to raise “green growth” standards with Asia-Pacific and the U.S., particularly through public-private partnerships. Is. It is clear that President Xi Jinping’s active engagement and participation in the APEC CEO Summit represents an important moment in shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific region. China’s ability to foster a shared sustainable future, promote regional stability, and engage in constructive dialogue can be enhanced by working with the US and other APEC member states through public-private partnerships. The APEC Summit provides an important forum for world leaders and business leaders to collectively create a brighter and more prosperous future for all stakeholders involved.

Special thanks to Lorena James for contributing research, editorial editing, images, and quantitative data to this article.