Xi Jinping’s ‘old friends’ from Iowa invited to dinner with him

(Bloomberg) — A group of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s “old friends” from Iowa have been invited to dinner in California next week — 38 years after they welcomed the then-unknown party official for a hog roast, farm tour. did. And took a boat ride down the Mississippi River as they showed him how capitalists farm.

“This has been an extremely difficult journey – we can’t figure it out. We don’t even know why he likes us!” said Sara Lande, an 85-year-old Muscatine resident who has maintained ties with Xi since his first visit to the U.S. in 1985 as leader of a food processing delegation from China’s Hebei province.

“But we are also looking forward to meeting him. We are regular, everyday people, Lande said.

Xi’s warm and enduring relationship with the Midwesterners, whom he first encountered nearly four decades ago, stands in contrast to the suspicion and bitterness that have characterized relations between the two largest economies over the past few years .

Both Xi and President Joe Biden, who plan to meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, have recently taken diplomatic steps to ease tensions.

The invitation to Iowans to the APEC sidelines reception and dinner came through the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations and the U.S.-China Business Council, in coordination with the Embassy of China, Lande said.

Iowans have not been told whether they will get a personal meeting with Xi, who was 31 when they met him.

Terry Branstad, the former governor of Iowa and US ambassador to China, has also been invited, according to an aide.

In 1985, Gary Dvorchak’s parents gave Shea his bedroom in their Muscatine home, decorated with “Star Trek” items. Dworchak and his sister Paula, who spoke to the future Chinese leader about American films, are on next week’s guest list.

So is Luca Barone, then Iowa’s economic development officer, who took Xi to see a Monsanto company plant; grain and livestock farms; Amana Colonies, a religious community known for its agricultural heritage and community life; and Iowa State University in Ames.

“He wanted to learn how to feed his people,” Lande said in a telephone interview. “She had read Mark Twain and he really wanted to see the Mississippi,” he said, and he invited her to a banquet at his home on the river bank.

Ken Quinn, former president of the World Food Prize Foundation, who plans to attend the Bay Area dinner, said the Iowans made an impact on Shea. “He was no one special and the friendliness he showed touched him personally,” said Quinn, who met Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, the architect of China’s economic opening up, when he himself Took a trip to Iowa in 1980.

When Xi Jinping returned to the United States in 2012 as vice president and was about to ascend to the presidency, he gathered again with “old friends” at Lande’s Muscatine home. “He said, ‘You were the first people I met in America and you are America to me,’” she said.

That year, Xi invited more than a dozen Iowans to China, and “he had the whole thing ready in two months,” Lande said. “He was the boss from top to bottom and he made it possible.”

Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan – a famous Chinese folk singer in her own right – hosted a banquet for him. “He said, ‘Well, I just wanted to meet the people of Iowa,’” Lande recalled. “Well, she’s a lovely, beautiful woman. Her final comment was, ‘If we ever retire, I’m going to take my daughter and we’re coming to Muscatine.’

China’s Embassy in Washington and organizers of the dinner did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday night.

In addition to reunification, Iowa, a major producer of soybeans and corn, is interested in improved relations between Washington and Beijing.

This week, China, a top soybean importer, bought more than 3 million metric tons of the commodity from the U.S., a quantity that surprised markets. China is buying cheaper supplies from Brazil and the move is a goodwill gesture ahead of the Biden-Xi talks, said people familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss government decisions.

