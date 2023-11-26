Xi Jinping's grip on Chinese enterprise has tightened uncomfortably

As the head office of Northern Heavy Industries (NHI) comes into view, a large slogan in metre-high red Chinese characters is permanently fixed on its roof, where you can usually see the company name. The 22-character mouthpiece reads: “Fail high the great banner of Xi Jinping Thought in the New Era of Socialism with Chinese Characteristics.” A billboard-sized image of Mr Xi, China’s leader, waves to visitors as they enter the lobby. At a nearby factory, NHI’s tunnel-boring machines, used to dig metro lines, rise four stories into the air. The company was established by the state several decades ago. Today more than ever it embodies an ideal image of the State Owned Enterprise (SOE).

Except that on paper the NHI is private. The company, called Fangda Group, which is listed in Shenzhen and is entirely privately owned, took a 47% stake in NHI in 2019, in a rare example of a private company bailing out the state. This made Fangda its largest single shareholder by far. NHI should have been privatized in this deal.

But nothing is so simple in China’s corporate sector. Fangda is not the controlling shareholder. Officials say there is not even one in it. Some workers in its factories call it a government firm; Some people say it’s personal. Asked about Fangda’s involvement in NHI, a manager says the investment was a “policy decision”. An investment adviser says that, for reasons he cannot disclose, investors should approach Fangda as if it had state backing – even if the state is not included in its shareholder register. Fangda’s website is covered with Communist Party images resembling a hammer and sickle. It describes its corporate mission as “listening to the party and following the party”.

Chinese business has become much more professionalized over the past three decades. Its stock exchange is one of the largest in the world and it is increasingly opening up to Western investors. Chinese companies are leading the world in future industries such as electric vehicles and green energy. China’s digital economy has created rare rivals for America’s internet giants. Many have global ambitions and are backed by some of the world’s most savvy asset managers.

Yet over this same period the lines between the state sector and private business have blurred. Many global investors view China’s private sector as captive of the Communist Party. So do Western politicians, who rail against companies like Huawei and TikTok for alleged ties to the party (which the companies deny). A recent paper from the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a Washington think-tank, asks: “Can Chinese companies really go private?” Monitoring state influence has thus become more important than ever. This has become more difficult than at any time in the past.

One factor complicating matters is the central government’s policy which clearly seeks to mix state and private interests. As is known, the “mixed-ownership reform” introduced in 2013 has encouraged private investment in some state companies and vice versa. The philosophy behind the policy was to inject private capital into idle state firms.

However, since then most investment has flowed in the other direction. An average of 50 state companies took control of listed private businesses per year between 2019 and 2021, up from less than 20 in 2018, according to ratings agency Fitch. The share of privately owned companies by market value among China’s 100 largest listed companies has declined from a peak of about 55% in mid-2021 to 25% this year, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE), another Washington think-tank. Only 39% remained at the end of the year in June. Government companies have invested about $390 billion in private companies since 2018, according to data from Dealogic, a research firm.

Mixed-ownership reform may help some SOEs perform better. Several academic studies found that it improves innovation and returns on assets. However, the reform has also created a vast gray sector that features both state and private companies. The rise of government-backed funds equipped with $1 trillion in capital has injected state funding into many private technology companies, including many promising startups. State investors are also taking up “golden shares” in China’s internet giants, small shares that provide big voting powers. In October it was revealed that a government agency had taken a 1% stake in a subsidiary of Tencent, China’s most powerful internet titan.

No one except top executives and government officials really understands what golden shares do. Company spokespersons say these are harmless. Investors disagree. When such arrangements emerged at Tencent and another Internet giant Alibaba earlier this year, their share prices fell. An investment manager in Hong Kong explains that the exemption was the result of the state’s concern with corporate and financial stability, not risky innovation and animal spirits. From the state’s perspective, he says, rapid profit growth and high valuations could be considered dangerous if they occur in the wrong sectors.

Margaret Pearson of the University of Maryland, College Park says it is becoming more difficult to distinguish between state and private companies because state influence over companies is no longer tied only to ownership. In “The State and Capitalism in China,” published in May, Ms. Pearson and her co-authors say China is moving from state capitalism, where business is guided by national interests, to “party-state capitalism,” In which it is organized around the interests of the Communist Party.

By the late 2000s how the party exercised its power over corporate management was primarily evident in the appointments of SOE owners. This has changed significantly since Mr Xi became party chief in 2012. A sweeping anti-corruption campaign, followed by a crackdown on tech companies, has helped dismantle and reshape China’s digital economy. Outspoken tech entrepreneurs have disappeared. A handful of tech founders and other business leaders have stepped down. Alibaba is dividing itself into many companies. Tencent has lost billions of dollars in assets. New Oriental, China’s most promising private-education group before the state gutted its entire industry almost overnight, has become an online marketplace for agricultural and other products. Insiders debate how much direct influence the party had on such corporate decisions. Most agree that they are pleased with the results.

State support, whether implicit or explicit, could help businesses aligned with Mr Xi’s vision. A lot of innovations in green energy, electric vehicles, robotics and digitalization are done by private companies but controlled by the state. Many entrepreneurs report that life is good in those areas. In sensitive domains such as Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), new services are developed in collaboration with the state. Private companies working on AI often consult regulators, who provide guidance on what kind of development is permissible and what is not. Rather than regard such consultations as a barrier to innovation, Chinese AI companies often view them as a fast track to success.

The party also exercises control in subtle ways. One tool is its corporate “social credit” system. Launched shortly after Mr Xi came to power, it rates companies based on factors including legal and debt-payment records. A recent review of all publicly available scores in Zhejiang, a wealthy coastal province, by Lauren Yu-Hsien Lin at the City University of Hong Kong and Curtis Milhaupt of Stanford Law School found that companies with more political connections had higher scores. Apart from the size of a company, the variables most closely associated with high scores include directors or chief executives who have held important government or party positions.

Firms with higher scores may be “red-listed”, or given preferential access to credit. Being blacklisted in the system makes it extremely difficult to get a loan. This gives private companies a strong incentive to follow state policies even in the absence of direct state ownership.

Another way for the Party to control companies is through Party committees, where Party members meet to discuss employee ideology and its place in corporate life. These cells generally do not have formal administrative influence. But they also transmit information about the company or its industry to regulators. One banker says this information could shape local regulations. Like golden shares, by far the most obvious effect of party committees is to create distrust between foreign investors and the local subsidiaries of foreign companies and their headquarters.

Many of the changes in the private sector can be explained as an effort on the part of entrepreneurs to balance business activity with showing loyalty to the Party and fulfilling political duties, says Huang Tianlei of PIIE. Showing loyalty does not necessarily make them less profit-seeking. They are simply trying to adopt a political economy based on party supremacy.

Yet the blurrier the line between the state and the private sector, the more difficult it becomes for entrepreneurs to balance party and profit. Ms Pearson and her co-authors believe that private companies “may not be secure enough in their autonomy from the state to easily pursue their interests”. It’s not just investors who find the system frustratingly messy. The view inside is also becoming blurry.

