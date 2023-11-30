Xi Jinping visits financial hub Shanghai for the first time in three years amid downturn in Chinese economy

Hong Kong CNN –

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has visited Shanghai for the first time in three years as his government steps up efforts to boost the country’s economy and financial markets.

According to the state-run Xinhua news agency, Xi traveled on Tuesday and Wednesday and visited the Shanghai Futures Exchange, a technology exhibition at Zhangjiang High-Tech Park and a government-subsidized rental housing community.

He was accompanied by top government officials, including Vice Premier He Lifeng and his chief of staff Cai Qi.

The visit is his first since 2020, when business confidence in China has declined and foreign companies have moved out of the country. The world’s second-largest economy is stagnating after decades of rapid expansion. It is beset by a number of problems, including a real estate crisis, record youth unemployment, debt-ridden local governments, and a rapidly aging population.

Beijing’s tight trade controls and strained relations with the West are scaring away foreign investors. The scale of foreign direct investment in China has turned negative for the first time since 1998.

On Thursday, data released by the government showed that the official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index fell to 49.4 in November from 49.5 in October, indicating a further contraction in factory output. Last month, the PMI dropped unexpectedly from September amid weak demand.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping’s visit to Shanghai sends important signals at a critical moment,” Xinhua said in an editorial Thursday.

“Finance must better serve the real economy,” it said, adding that Xi’s oversight of the Shanghai Futures Exchange reflected his “high priority and strong expectations” for China to become a financial superpower. Is shown.

The commentary said Xi’s visit to the science-technology exhibition highlighted the “key position” of scientific and technological innovation in the country’s overall development. The president was seen inspecting a walking humanoid robot at a science-technology exhibition, according to a video posted by state television CCTV.

“Shanghai should be the vanguard of the country’s reform and opening-up and a leader in its technological innovation and development,” Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

In recent months, Xi’s government has stepped up efforts to boost growth and stabilize financial markets.

In September, regulators eased capital controls in Beijing and Shanghai to lure foreign investment. In October, parliament approved one trillion yuan ($138 billion) in additional sovereign debt for infrastructure spending.

On Monday, Xi hosted a leadership meeting in Beijing to set guidelines for advancing the development of the Yangtze River Economic Belt, an area that includes Shanghai and ten other provinces and cities along the Yangtze River. The sector accounts for 47% of China’s GDP and more than 40% of its population.

Earlier this month, Xi visited the United States for the first time in more than six years, where he met President Joe Biden to improve relations between the two countries. At a meeting with top US trade officials, Xi promised to make it easier for foreigners to invest and operate in his country and vowed to create “a world-class business environment”.

Source: www.bing.com