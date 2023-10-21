xDay 2023 Day 3: Interview with Bogdan-Gruea Ivan, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization

Over the next three days, our team at NewsBTC will be covering xDay 2023, an event hosted by MultiverseX at the Palace of Parliament in Romania. Formerly known as Elrond, the project rebranded in 2022 and focused on building the metaverse, scalability, and global adoption by simplifying users’ access to crypto.

xDay 2023: “No time to waste in driving innovation”

On the third day of the event, we sat down with Bogdan-Gruea Ivan, Romanian Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitalization. The minister intends to support the crypto community and builders by attracting capital to the country, granting tax exemptions to crypto companies, and implementing a new legal framework to provide them clarity and security.

The minister sees himself as a “true believer” in blockchain, artificial intelligence and their potential to boost innovation in the country. “There is no time to waste,” he said, as he promised to turn words into facts. This is what they told us:

Q: How do you feel about MultiverseX events and projects?

I was first in the Romanian Parliament 20 years ago. For two years, I served as a member of the Chamber of Deputies. I am now a member of the Parliament, and I think I have never seen the Romanian Parliament function so brilliantly, so well and with such a positive and fantastic spirit about shaping the future. It’s amazing what Benjamin (Minku) and Multiverse X are doing here.

Q: How will Romania support MultiverseX and the crypto community? Can implementing Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) help you achieve your goals?

First of all, right now, we already have a Romanian memorandum, an understanding of how we can improve and we are working on a legal framework about the technology and blockchain. Once we pass all the reviews from all the public institutions, next week we will bring it to the government, and we will make it the legal framework for blockchain and emerging technologies. So this is one of the strategic points to develop Romania and put it on the map.

The second is the Romanian AI strategy. We want to start a big debate about our AI strategy on September 26 and we will finish it by the end of the year. And after that, we will pass a legal framework for AI.

Third, Romania has huge potential, our youth in the IT sector have the most brilliant minds, and with them, we had to figure out how we can improve and be part of quantum technology (…). And in my opinion, Romania can provide, can be a regional provider, and can be a great hub for holistic software and quantum technologies. So this way, we will start the framework and the national debate about quantum strategy in two or three weeks.

Question: Do you think cooperation with crypto projects will be extended to other EU members?

I’m interested in this because we are part of the change. We are on the same stage with our partners (…). But at the same time, I want Romania to have its own place in that game. So I would like to put Romania on the map, so that it can lead cryptocurrencies and other emerging technologies because of the ecosystem (in the country), because the regulations are favorable, because we have a goldmine in the minds of those bright young people. That’s why I want Romania to be a leader not only in crypto but also in crypto.

