XCopy's epic year-end event: raffles, airdrops and a unique burn mechanism! , NFT Culture

An exciting finish to the year with XCopy and Manifold

As we approach the end of the year, XCopy, a well-known figure in the NFT space, is making waves with a series of raffles, airdrops, and an interesting burn mechanism. This event has caused a stir in the community, particularly with the immediate sell-out of the “Max Pen” on Manifold (limited to 500 editions), showing the immense popularity and anticipation surrounding XCopy’s work.

The excitement of “gauze” and “reich”

The spotlight falls on two specific artifacts: the “Gouge” and the “Wretch.” These pieces epitomize Xcopy’s unique style, characterized by its serious, thought-provoking nature. Limited editions of these artworks are available to obtain through both public and private raffles as well as special airdrops, making this an unforgettable event for collectors and enthusiasts.

Entering Raffles: Fair Play Rules

XCopy insists on fair play in these raffles. Participants are allowed one entry per collector, and any kind of ‘funny business’ (such as transferring NFTs to wallets for multiple entries) is strictly prohibited. The team reserves the right to disqualify participants involved in such practices, thereby ensuring a level playing field for all.

Details of raffles and airdrops

Holder Raffles

public raffles

gauge airdrop, dystopian airdrop, gauge permission list spot, Version: 1/99

Price: 0.1 ETH

Winner: 40 bad permission list location, Version: 1/66

Price: 0.1 ETH

Winner: 30

Entrants can enter by clicking the GIFT button, and winners will be announced immediately after the countdown ends.

Surprise Burn Mechanism

“Max Pain” has an amazing burn mechanism to add to the excitement. This interesting feature has piqued the interest of many people, as it introduces an element of unpredictability and adds to the uniqueness of the artwork.

Conclusion: Grand Finale of the Year

XCopy’s year-end event isn’t just a series of raffles and airdrops; It is a celebration of the artist’s impressive work and a testament to the enthusiasm of the vibrant NFT community. As the countdown begins, anticipation grows, marking a fitting and exciting end to the year.

TLDR: XCopy’s year-end event includes raffles, airdrops, and a unique burn mechanism for “Max Pay”. With strict rules for fair participation, the event offers exclusive access to the limited edition artworks “Gauge” and “Wretch”, attracting immense interest from the NFT community.

Source: www.nftculture.com