MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota regulators announced Thursday that Xcel Energy has been fined $14,000 in connection with a leak of radioactive tritium from its nuclear power plant in Monticello.

The relatively small fine was not for the leak, but because Excel had begun pumping contaminated groundwater into a temporary storage tank before it had received the necessary permits, which it later obtained. It is the only fine the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has levied against Excel in connection with the leak, agency spokesman Stephen Mickelson said.

The Monticello plant is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis, upstream from the city on the Mississippi River.

Excel had already installed and filled more than 20 temporary tanks when MPCA staff informed the company in March 2023 that adding an additional tank would require a permit because it would bring their total capacity to 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters ) will increase to more than 1.4. million gallons (5.3 million litres). But Excel began filling the new tank in April before receiving the necessary permits, the agency said in a statement.

The MPCA granted permission in May, and was required to end the use of temporary tanks by 1 November. The Minneapolis-based utility has since transferred the contaminated water to more permanent underground storage ponds and dismantled temporary tanks, and says it continues to recover and reuse contaminated water leaking from the plant. keeps.

“We have resolved the issue and taken all necessary corrective actions as outlined by state regulators,” said Accel spokesman Kevin Koss.

Tritium is a radioactive isotope of hydrogen and a common by-product of nuclear plant operations. According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, it emits a weak form of beta radiation that does not travel very far and cannot penetrate human skin. A person who drinks water after spilling it gets only less amount of water. The NRC says tritium leaks occur from time to time but generally do not affect public health or safety.

Nevertheless, Excel and the MPCA were criticized for not informing the public until March, just after the first leak, after a second leak was discovered at the site, forcing a week-long shutdown. Excel, which has recovered most of the tritium, has constructed an underground metal barrier to ensure that no contaminated groundwater reaches the river after discovering low levels of tritium within 30 feet (9 m). Arrived.

“Tritium measurements at the site are more than 90% below peak readings, and tritium has not been detected in the Mississippi River despite increased monitoring,” Koss said.

Testing by the Minnesota Department of Health has still found no evidence of tritium in the river, Mickelson agreed.

“There is no threat to public health and there will be no immediate impact on the safety of drinking water or private wells,” he said.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com