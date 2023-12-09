Xbox quietly 'wins' game award as PlayStation falls short

hellblade 2 xbox

This year, it can at least be said that Microsoft was…clever when it came to how it approached the Game Awards. Yes, they won a handful of awards, but before the show, the bigger controversy was about their mega-launch Starfield not garnering more than a single nomination, Best RPG, which of course it lost to Baldur’s Gate 3. This was considered a somewhat significant failure given the game’s profile. Needed Are in their slate.

However, Microsoft instead leaned into what Geoff Keighley called the “main” draw of the show, the fact that it has more or less become winter E3. Well, actually it is Only E3 now, seeing as the summer shows are over, and publishers and Xbox and PlayStation are just having their own showcases.

So, Microsoft planned it well. They won a few awards, Hi-Fi Rush for Sound Design, Racing/Sports and Forza for Accessibility. But what they did do was weave in largely Xbox-centric announcements and reveals throughout the show. We:

A really great look at Hellblade 2 coming next year, and the show’s (second best) musical performance, impressive to land with a game that didn’t even have a release date, so the whole thing is essentially a massive 10 minutes. -It was a great presentation. The advertising for the project is, of course, well above and beyond most other games featured outside of Hideo Kojima’s OD.

And then, of course, Kojima’s OD Is A project that he is creating in collaboration with Microsoft. That part was glossed over a bit, but even though we didn’t see a lot of it and it was mostly a Kojima/Keighley/Peele love fest, it’s a big deal that Microsoft is making it with him, and its more Hellblade. Is it between what, less than 20 minutes for these projects?

One of the biggest announcements of the show was that Arkane was making a licensed Marvel Blade game, a third-person effort that started with an attractive trailer and a basic concept that everyone agrees with. Although there was some awkwardness about Xbox not saying it was an Xbox exclusive, everyone expected it, and insiders are saying that it is.

Baldur’s Gate 3 launches on Xbox after GOTY win. Despite zero GOTY nominations, Microsoft still managed to attach itself to the GOTY and finally launch Baldur’s Get 3 on Xbox on the night of the victory. The people at Larian were supposedly supposed to announce it on the platform, but they forgot (which would have been a bit tricky if you ask me), but it launched anyway.

Microsoft played it well, and Sony wasn’t nearly as much of a player this year, whereas in the past, sure, it has won GOTYs and many other awards. This is not the case in 2023.

Sony’s biggest story is probably that Marvel’s Spider-Man, despite being nominated for seven awards, lost them all. I don’t think it’s much of a reflection on the game, rather it has much of an impact on the list of nominees this year, but it all just happened that way.

In terms of actual wins, given that Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate won in so many categories, it was difficult to single out anything. Square Enix’s Sony exclusive FFXVI won Best Score (a category that Geoff had foolishly ignored). The Last of Us won Best Adaptation, which was no shock considering its pile of Emmy nominations. And the much-awaited game Tears of the Kingdom has been moved to FFVII Rebirth. The Rebirth showcase was indeed a highlight, but it only had a 3-month PS5 exclusivity window.

Sony’s only exclusive mega-franchise featured was God of War Valhalla, which maybe looked like a story expansion for a minute, but is instead a free roguelike combat mode launching soon. Interesting, maybe, but no big deal. And on top of that, God of War actor Christopher Judge found himself in controversy over a joke he made on the (now Microsoft-owned) Call of Duty team, which didn’t go over well in many circles.

Sometimes the schedule isn’t organized, and you don’t have much to say when you have competition. Sometimes your big, very good game is followed by several bigger, even better games a year later. And the Game Awards this year were mostly dominated by two multiplatform games, so Xbox tried to include whatever it could in the non-awards portion of the show. Sony, for its part, did not do so. This may change in 2024, and everyone is just one big show away from the mega-hype, but it was interesting to watch it unfold.

