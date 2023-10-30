Xbox is killing unofficial controllers, will it destroy XIM and Cronus ‘cheaters’?

controllers xbox

There’s a new report from Windows Central that starting this November, Microsoft will no longer let you use “unauthorized” third-party accessories on Xbox. If players try to use these they will encounter the error “0x82d60002”.

Xbox is clearly saying how to get a refund for those devices and players should check out the list of which accessories Are Official on its website. That list can be found here. It’s not just Xbox-branded gear, there are plenty of third party devices that have actually made deals with Xbox. This new policy may reportedly be about expanding third-party devices to be able to use the wireless functionality, which most currently do not.

However, many players are hoping that it also targets users of a pair of systems, XIM and Chronus, which allows many console players to consider using cheats. XIMs allow a mouse and keyboard to be used on a console where they will still benefit from controller-specific aim support. Meanwhile, Cronus can use scripts that increase aim assist, reduce recoil, and change other settings. While specific games have targeted these systems before, the “unauthorized” change here could prevent their use on the entire Xbox ecosystem.

But the emphasis was on “could”. WC editor Jez Corden, They say At the moment, there are indications that this will affect XIM/Chronus as the reason for the new change has not been confirmed. They are not necessarily accessories in the most traditional sense, i.e. A controller or game pad or steering wheel. For example, Cronus actually uses a licensed controller, so you can see how there would be a way around this. But it will depend on Microsoft whether it is going after these accessory-adjacent products or not.

However, there are some complications with this, as many players say that these tools can be used to deal with access issues for players who need them and have no desire to “cheat”. This may have been a factor in Microsoft’s decision, as they have been heavily involved in accessibility issues for Xbox, including creating the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

So no, I don’t think we can say that Cronus and XIM are dead on Xbox, despite this news. This change won’t be implemented until November 12th, and I guess we’ll see if they stop working when the updates arrive, or if Microsoft decides to address the question directly before then.

