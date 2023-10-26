Xbox has a new president

Microsoft is reorganizing its Xbox division, with Sarah Bond being promoted to President of Xbox. In that role, Bond will oversee the entire Xbox platform, according to a memo obtained by The Verge. Bonds has been with Microsoft since 2017 and was most recently corporate vice president at Xbox.

Responding to the news on social media, Bond wrote: “Xbox. It’s an honor. Always.” He received overwhelming support and congratulations for his promotion.

In his new role as President of Xbox, Bond will oversee various Xbox teams spanning devices, player and creator experience, platform engineering, strategy, business planning, data and analytics, and business development.

Additionally, Microsoft Game Studios boss Matt Booty has been promoted to president of game content and studios. In that role, he will oversee ZeniMax and Bethesda.

Spencer said in a memo to employees about the changes that ZeniMax will continue its role as a “limited integration unit” that will be led by ZeniMax’s Jamie Leder. Leder will now report to Booty.

Xbox marketing boss Chris Caposella, who has worked at Microsoft since 1991, is leaving the company. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer was emailing Caposela about the possibility of buying Nintendo.

Leaked Xbox planning documents revealed Microsoft’s tentative plans for the future, including a new cloud-hybrid console for 2028. Old documents that may or may not still be relevantBut in any case, the leak offered a glimpse of what the future of Xbox might look like, Microsoft said.

Microsoft recently held its latest video broadcast, the Xbox Partner Preview. You can see all the big news in GameSpot’s Xbox Partner Preview news roundup.

