Xbox Game Pass on Meta Quest 3 VR: An initial review

Xbox Cloud Gaming has launched on the Meta Quest Store, meaning you can play Xbox Game Pass on your VR headset. No console is required, just an Internet connection, a Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a compatible controller.

This is the kind of feature that might tempt people to buy a Meta Quest 3 or earlier model, as the Quest 2 and Quest Pro are also supported. But how good is it?

To find out, I tested it with a few games using the Quest 3.

How to play Game Pass on Meta Quest headset

Xbox Cloud Gaming is installed just like any other Quest app. You will find it at the Quest Store. You login using your Microsoft credentials.

Once booted up you’ll see a giant virtual screen in front of your face displaying the Game Pass dashboard, and a sort of Xbox themed area in the background. There’s a lot of signature Xbox green going on.

Alternatively, you can use the Meta’s hand-tracking pinch gesture to open a menu that switches to passthrough mode instead. In the Quest 3 and Quest Pro this means you’ll see your actual surroundings as a game display, relayed by the headset’s camera.

These hand gestures are some of the weakest parts of the Meta Quest experience, as clever as the digital-tracking is, but very necessary. You use a Bluetooth controller to play Xbox Game Pass games, ideally an Xbox Pad, not a Quest controller. They don’t have enough buttons to replicate gamepad inputs.

Below the screen is a set of buttons that let you choose how large the display is. Small, medium, large or extra large. The top two are naturally the most attractive.

Large is similar to what you might see on a good home projector with a screen of 100 inches or more when sitting very close to the screen. “Extra Large” gets pretty close to registering your perspective, like being in a good IMAX theater.

Here are some of the good and bad parts of the experience.

The next best thing to real VR

With two of the largest screen sizes on the Xbox Game Pass screen, this might feel like the next best thing to actual VR gaming. It’s brilliantly immersive in driving games and first-person titles, even without 3D visuals or VR controls of any kind.

There’s a kind of intensity to Forza Horizon 5 that’s hard to reproduce with the average TV, as the Quest 3’s screen is able to completely fill your vision. Likewise, you’re instantly drawn to the starfield.

These types of games look good at the highest screen sizes, because there’s a kind of intuitive sense that what’s in front of you in the center of the screen is often what you need to see. In Psychonauts 2, a third-person platformer, reducing the display slightly feels more comfortable.

However, this is largely because at the top settings we’re talking about, the scale of the image is much larger than the default in the Meta Quest YouTube or Prime Video apps.

Image quality is good, not great

I tested Xbox Game Pass on Quest using a good 225MB home internet connection. This is much better than the minimum recommended 20MB but still a fairly typical home speed by 2023 standards. The experience was seamless, with no signs of it dropping to low quality, as often happens when there is a problem with the connection.

The image quality is so good that it feels like you’re doing these AAA console games justice. But there’s still a hint of data-saving video compression at work.

This is visible less in the sharpness of detail and more in texture, where the video feed introduces a muddy feeling of fuzziness that you won’t be able to see when playing natively through the Xbox Series X. Microsoft’s streaming is also limited to 1080p resolution, 60 frames per second, so there’s naturally a drop in all-round sharpness.

There is also a compromise here. Enlarging the screen helps your headset provide the maximum resolution. But it also sheds light on streaming-related image compromises.

Minimize the screen and you’re rendering your Xbox games with less than the headset’s actual display pixels. This is probably why the least obviously compromised game I played as part of the Master Chief Collection was Halo 2. Its simple visuals hold up well even after compression and resolution loss.

Waits seem longer with the headset on

Wait time may be one of the biggest deterrents to Xbox Game Pass enjoyment among Meta Quest users. I only had to wait a minute or less for each of my test streams to load, but when streaming on console recently, those waits became much longer.

Was I testing at a time of low demand? almost certainly. But I wouldn’t be too surprised if the Quest headsets are given some degree of streaming priority around this launch. Waiting 10 minutes with a headset on will feel much worse than doing the same on an Xbox console – and that’s bad enough at first.

Waiting for Starfield to cloud sync the data, which took a full three minutes, seemed interminable. Likewise, any frame rate or frame timing issues come to the fore more significantly than on the average TV. Streaming causes the Quest fan to turn on quite quickly, thanks to all the data coming into the headset.

Game Pass on a VR headset appears to increase immersion and impatience.

Teething problems?

If you decide to jump into Xbox Game Pass on Meta Quest, it’s a good idea to come expecting an odd bug or two. It is a beta after all.

I had some significant problems getting the app to recognize wireless controllers, and wasn’t at all happy getting the cable connection to work. If you have the same issue, try restarting your Meta Quest 3 headset, as this may fix Xbox Series gamepad issues.

quick decision

There’s a lot more that Microsoft could do with this Game Pass streaming app. It would be nice to get more virtual backgrounds, as the default background isn’t exactly neutral. There are some bugs to crush. And if there’s one platform that makes great use of boosting high bit-rate 4K streams (or above 1080p) streams, it’s Meta Quest.

However, even on day one the Game Pass experience on Meta Quest is a gaming gut punch, unless you’re too specific about the technical specifications. And yet, the technical foundation here is Microsoft’s cloud streaming, not Meta’s.

Gaming fans who have Meta Quest should definitely check it out, perhaps even more so for those who don’t have an Xbox (after all, Game Pass comes with no minimum duration). And with Steam Link arriving just weeks after Steam Link to make streaming PC games even easier, Meta clearly wants to make a play for more serious gamers.