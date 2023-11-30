Xbox Game Pass is coming to PlayStation and Nintendo—if Microsoft has its way – Decrypt

So much for the “console wars”. Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo have been rival titans of the video game industry for decades, but now a Microsoft executive said the company wants to bring its Xbox Game Pass subscription service to their platform.

Xbox Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart made the comments at this week’s Wells Fargo TMT Summit, as previously reported gamespotGiven this, it marks a pivot from the usual competitive spirit seen among gaming powerhouses.

“It’s a bit of a change in strategy,” Stuart said. [and] Our subscription services are available on every screen on which games can be played. It means smart TVs, it means mobile devices, it means what we might have thought about in the past about competitors like PlayStation and Nintendo.”

Xbox Game Pass has been a huge success for Microsoft, with more than 25 million paying subscribers according to the company, but possibly as many as 30 million according to an Xbox executive’s LinkedIn profile.

The service, which is currently available on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, touch devices, and smart TVs, lets customers download (or stream) and play over 100 games for a monthly fee. All of Microsoft’s big first-party releases, like Halo and Starfield, are available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers from day one.

It remains to be seen whether Sony or Nintendo will let Microsoft bring its Xbox service to their platforms. On the one hand, such a move could further diminish Microsoft’s stature in the console market, where the latest Xbox Series

On the other hand, they may view gaming giant Microsoft’s move as a gambit to draw more players into its Xbox ecosystem, potentially leading to gamers spending less money on native PlayStation and Nintendo platform games.

Stuart also said he hopes to bring Xbox “first-party experiences” – in other words, games from Microsoft-owned studios (which now includes Activision and Bethesda) – to such platforms. This may be an easier sell to Microsoft’s rivals, rather than allowing an all-you-can-play service to potentially gain a monopoly on its players’ time and money.

It’s too early to tell whether Microsoft’s ambitions will become reality, but the fact that a key Xbox executive is hinting at such intentions marks a turning point in the world of gaming.

decryptKGG contacted Xbox for further comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Edited by Guillermo Jimenez

Source: decrypt.co