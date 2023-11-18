Xbox Black Friday deals include all-time low console bundle and $20 off controller

The Xbox Series S Starter Pack is available at a record low price in Microsoft’s Black Friday deal. The Starter Bundle for the 512GB Series S – which also includes a wireless controller and three months of Game Pass Ultimate – is only $240 compared to its usual price of $300. You can also purchase additional controllers with a choice of different colors at an exceptionally low price from Amazon right now. The Xbox Core Wireless Controller is 31 percent off, bringing its usual price down from $65 to $45 for a savings of $20.

Aaron Souporis/Engadget

The Xbox Series S is a more budget-friendly, compact version of the console. It can run games at 120 frames per second and resolutions above 1080p, and supports ray tracing for some titles. Although it is not as powerful as the more expensive Series X, it is still one of the best gaming consoles today for its price range. When it came out we gave it a review score of 85 (and dubbed it “the cutest console of the next generation”).

The current deal comes with three months of Game Pass Ultimate, meaning buyers will get instant access to hundreds of popular games. The box also comes with a high-speed HDMI cable along with the wireless controller.

However, if the Series S limitations are too much, there are also Black Friday deals on Series You can choose Series Diablo IV For just $440 at Walmart – a savings of over 20 percent, or $120 off. Or, if racing games are more your speed, Microsoft is selling the Xbox Series forza horizon 5 For $450, $50 off the regular price.

