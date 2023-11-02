Xage Security raises another $20M to expand its security platform techcrunch

While the number of cybersecurity funding deals reached a high point in 2022, that doesn’t mean the sector is tapped out – far from it. According to Statista, there were 148 deals worth a total of $1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

And – at least in real terms – Q3 deal flow also looks healthy. Case in point, Xage Security, a startup that provides software to thwart network intrusions, today announced it has raised $20 million in a B2 funding round, bringing the company’s total raised to $80 million.

Piva Capital, March Capital, SCF Partners, Overture Climate Fund, Valor Equity Partners, Chevron Technology Ventures and Science Applications International Corporation participated in XEdge’s B2. A source familiar with the matter told TechCrunch that the pre-money valuation is about 60% higher than Xage’s pre-money by January 2022, when the company initially closed its Series B.

Jeffrey Matson, who was appointed CEO of

“Despite mixed techno-economic conditions, cyber security attacks on critical infrastructure are on the rise, and XAge has responded to adversities better than adversaries given the threat environment and customer needs,” Mattson told TechCrunch in an email interview. Have seen it becoming stronger.” “With more businesses operating remotely to reduce costs, providing zero trust security solutions for distributed operations including critical infrastructure and operational technology, IT and cloud environments has never been more important – and prioritized Has been.”

Xage was founded in 2016 by Susanto Irwan and Roman Arutunov, when both realized that attacks on Internet of Things (IOT) equipment, including devices such as monitoring cameras and temperature sensors, were increasing. (The trend continues; in the first two months of 2023, the average number of weekly attacks per organization targeting IoT devices was up 41% compared to 2022.)

With Whether they are isolated or connected to the cloud.

Xage’s core offering is based on top of existing environments, as part of an on-premises or software-as-a-service installation, without requiring network changes. Xage “watches” device interactions and data movements and changes on a company’s network, detecting policy violations and executing security policies such as enforcing multi-factor authentication for system logins from unknown locations.

Xage is certainly not alone in the market for a platform that secures IoT and industrial systems. Dragos is probably its biggest rival – at least on the startup front. But as far as customer acquisitions go, XEdge has done well for itself, securing a $17 million contract with the US Space Force and a $743,000 contract with the US Air Force.

Xage’s other customers include infrastructure operators in energy, manufacturing, utilities and transportation. Matson claims the ~90-employee startup’s revenue grew 420%, while bookings for H1 2023 increased 560% year-over-year.

“When the pandemic first hit, XAge saw a small pause in demand as customers tried to sort out their own businesses,” Mattson said. “Fortunately, Xage had a comfortable runway as companies increasingly view information and data security as key to their continued operations.

