X is launching two new subscription tiers, including a ‘Premium+’ ad-free plan TechCrunch

X, formerly known as Twitter, is introducing two new levels For its subscription offering to bring in additional revenue. The social media giant is adding a new Premium+ tier, which costs $16 per month and offers the “biggest reply boost” and removes ads from the For You and Following feeds. This tier also comes with access to other creator tools as well as revenue-sharing.

The second tier launching today is called “Basic” and costs $3 per month. The tier doesn’t come with the blue checkmark, but does include basic features like the ability to edit posts and post longer text and videos. It also provides a “small reply boost”.

Introducing Premium+ – No ads for you or following

– The biggest incentive for your answers (compared to other premium tiers or unverified users)

– Access to our full suite of creator tools Now available on the web Subscribe here → – Premium (@premium) 27 October 2023

Both new levels are now available on the web.

The new tiers join the standard X Premium tier, which replaced Twitter Blue. The tier costs $8 per month and gives users a blue checkmark, prioritized ranking in replies, bookmark folders, long posts, text formatting, themes, SMS two-factor authentication, encrypted DMs, and more.

The launch of the new tiers comes just weeks after Bloomberg reported that X was working on new subscription tiers.

The introduction of the new tiers will give X additional ways to increase revenue as it deals with the loss in advertising dollars it has suffered since Elon Musk last took the reins of the platform. Musk’s controversial changes have alienated advertisers, as major companies have pulled their ads from the social network after their ads were displayed next to hate speech and pro-Nazi material. Earlier this month, Reuters reported that the company’s US advertising revenue has declined every month since Musk took over, with the latest data showing a 60% year-on-year decline through August.

Since taking over the company last year, Musk has been looking for ways to generate additional revenue, and has gone as far as charging users in New Zealand and the Philippines $1 a year to access the social network.

