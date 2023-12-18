X is Europe's first target for investigation under the Digital Services Act

Margrethe Vestager, Vice-President of the European Commission in charge of Europe Fit for the Digital Age. , [+] (Photo by Stephanie Lecoq/Pool/AFP via Getty Images) Poole/AFP via Getty Images

The European Commission has launched a formal investigation into X, formerly Twitter, suggesting the company may have breached the Digital Services Act in several ways.

These are the first formal proceedings initiated by the Commission to enforce the DSA, which came into effect for many large online platforms and search engines in August.

The commission is looking at X’s practices around risk management, content moderation, dark patterns, advertising transparency and data access for researchers.

“The greater the risk that large platforms pose to our society, the more specific the requirements of the Digital Services Act are,” said Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President of Europe Fit for Digital. “We take any breach of our rules very seriously.” Let’s take it.” age.

“And the evidence we currently have is sufficient to formally launch proceedings against Go – as the regulation mandates.”

The investigation will focus on several areas. Firstly, it will examine X’s compliance with DSA obligations to combat the spread of illegal content in the EU, particularly around its risk assessment and mitigation measures.

It will also examine the measures taken to combat information manipulation on platforms, and particularly the effectiveness of the Community Notes system in the EU.

There are also questions over transparency on the platform – with suspected shortcomings in providing researchers access to X’s publicly accessible data – and over the potential use of deceptive design in the user interface, particularly in relation to the company’s so-called Blue Check.

If proven, these failures would be in violation of Articles 34(1), 34(2) and 35(1), 16(5) and 16(6), 25(1), 39 and 40(12) of the DSA. Due to which the company may have to pay a fine of up to six percent of its global revenue.

The investigation follows an analysis of the risk assessment report submitted by X in September, its November transparency report, and, among other things, a formal request for information on the dissemination of illegal content in the context of Hamas terrorist attacks. Israel.

And in October, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton warned the company that it needed to do more to tackle alleged disinformation on the topic, saying, “Public media and civil society organizations widely disseminate information on your platforms. Report fake and manipulated images and facts that occur.” European Union”.

There is no legal deadline to conclude formal proceedings, and the commission says it will continue to gather evidence, and may also take enforcement action.

Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said, “Today’s launch of formal proceedings against X makes it clear that, as with the DSA, the time for big online platforms to behave as if they ‘care ‘Too big’ for this.”

“We now have clear rules, prior liability, strong monitoring, prompt enforcement and preventive sanctions and we will use the full extent of our toolbox to protect our citizens and democracies.”

X has been contacted for comment.