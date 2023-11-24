X could lose up to $75 million in revenue as more advertisers drop out

Social media company Major brands have stopped their marketing campaigns. ,

Internal documents seen by this week show the company is in a more difficult situation than previously known and that concerns about Mr Musk and the platform have spread far beyond companies including IBM, Apple and Disney, which have raised their Stopped advertising campaigns on X last week. The document lists more than 200 ad units from companies like Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, many of which have paused or are considering pausing their ads on the social network.

The documents come from X’s sales team and are meant to track the impact of all advertising errors this month, including ads made by companies that have already been stopped and others that may be at risk of doing so. Can. They list how much advertising revenue X employees fear the company might lose by the end of the year if advertisers do not return.

On Friday, X said in a statement that $11 million in revenue was at risk and the exact figure fluctuated as some advertisers returned to the platform and others increased spending. The company said the data seen by The Times was either out of date or represented an internal exercise to evaluate the total risk.

Advertising takes a hit during the last three months of the year, traditionally a social media company’s strongest quarter as brands ramp up holiday promotions for events like Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday. In the last three months of 2021 — the last year the company reported fourth-quarter earnings before Mr. Musk took over — the company reported revenue of $1.57 billion, about 90 percent of which came from advertising.

Since Mr Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion last year, some brands have been hesitant to advertise on the platform, concerned about Mr Musk’s behavior and content moderation decisions, which have led to a rise in inflammatory and hateful content. U.S. advertising on the platform is down nearly 60 percent this year, prompting the company to step up efforts by its Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino to try to lure advertisers. X is also running advertising campaigns during the holiday period to make up for the revenue shortfall.

However, documents show that the plan is not being carried out. More than 100 brands have had their ads “completely paused”, while dozens more are listed as “at risk”. Many stopped on or after Nov. 15, when Mr. Musk wrote in a post on X that the conspiracy theory that Jewish people supported immigration of minorities to replace the white population was “the real truth.”

Leisha Anderson, vice president of digital marketing and social media at advertising agency Outcast, said that after Mr Musk took over, her clients stopped spending consistently on X and looked for alternatives on platforms like LinkedIn and TikTok.

“In today’s dynamic marketplace, brands have a plethora of platform options to target the perfect audience,” he said. “Therefore, it is imperative for managers and owners of social platforms to deliberately exercise discretion in all aspects, whether it be their personal beliefs or political stances, as these choices will inevitably undergo public scrutiny.”

According to the documents, the organizations that have paused their advertising on X range from political campaigns to fast food chains to tech giants. For example, Airbnb paused ads worth more than $1 million, while Uber cut ads worth more than $800,000, pausing campaigns in the US and international markets. Both tech companies declined to comment.

Other big brands including Jack in the Box, Coca-Cola and Netflix paused some of their campaigns. According to X’s estimate, the withheld ads cost Netflix approximately $3 million. Jack in the Box, Coca-Cola and Netflix did not respond to requests for comment.

Various Microsoft subsidiaries have also shut down advertising — resulting in a potential loss of more than $4 million in revenue for X’s fourth quarter, based on the documents — such as Amazon’s books and music units and a subsidiary of Google. company. The search giant and some other brands have also stopped spending. NBC Universalhas continued to post content on the platform without paying X to ensure it reaches a wide audience.

Google and Microsoft declined to comment. Amazon did not respond to requests for comment.

On the NBC program “Meet the Press” last Sunday, Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie described Mr Musk’s comments as part of the recent spread of an “outrageous kind of hatred”.

“Whether it’s Elon Musk, whether it’s professors on our college campuses or students that they’re misleading, or whether it’s individuals who are speaking in an anti-Semitic manner on the streets of our cities,” he said.

Two days before Mr. Christie’s appearance, a super PAC supporting him, called Tell It Like It Is, withdrew its advertising from Ax, according to the documents. A representative for the political fundraising group did not respond to a request for comment.

At an internal meeting with staff at X this week, Ms. Yaccarino cut through the defiant mood. He made no mention of Mr Musk’s support of anti-Semitic posts and blamed the company’s problems on a report by the left-wing media watchdog group Media Matters, which showed that ads on X from companies like IBM and Apple promoted white Donors appear next to posts. Nationalist and Nazi content.

On Monday, after Mr. Musk called Media Matters “a rogue organization,” The algorithms governing user experience on X were manipulated to create images of paid posts from X’s largest advertisers linked to racist, inflammatory content. Ms. Yaccarino blamed the Media Matters report for X’s declining advertising sales.

“Caving in to external criticism or pressure is simply not the way Ax works,” he wrote in an email to Ax employees on Wednesday, which was seen by The Times. “The people of X are free speech defenders. “We stand in solidarity with those who believe in this fundamental right and the vital checks and balances of a thriving democracy.”

Earlier this week, Mr Musk spent time celebrating companies that have continued to advertise on X, including the National Football League. using the one heart emojiThe billionaire owner of Is.)

Mr Musk too noted That the company “will donate all revenue from advertising and subscriptions related to the war in Gaza to Israeli hospitals and the Red Cross/Crescent in Gaza.” Funding will include revenue from advertisements purchased by charity groups, news organizations and other groups advertising conflict-related content.

Following her boss, Ms Yaccarino added a request to Mr Musk’s original post.

“Lean over and help,” he wrote On X.

Tiffany Hsu contributed reporting.

