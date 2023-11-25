X could lose up to $75 million by year's end as advertisers flee - NYT

‘X’ logo seen on messaging platform in downtown San Francisco, California, US on July 30, 2023

Several companies, including Walt Disney (DIS.N) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O), had previously halted their advertising on the site called Twitter after Musk endorsed an anti-Semitic post on the platform last week.

X retaliating, the media watchdog group has sued media matters, alleging that the organization defams the forum with a report stating that advertisements of major brands including Apple and Oracle have been said that Adolf Hitler and Nazi Had appeared next to the party’s promotional post.

Internal documents seen by this week list more than 200 ad units from companies like Airbnb, Amazon, Coca-Cola and Microsoft, many of which have paused or are considering pausing their ads on the social network. , the report said.

According to the report, X said on Friday that $11 million in revenue was at risk and the exact figure fluctuated as some advertisers returned to the platform and others increased spending.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisers have fled X since Musk bought it in October 2022 and reduced content moderation, resulting in a sharp increase in hate speech on the site, according to civil rights groups.

Reuters previously reported that the platform’s US ad revenue has declined by at least 55% year-on-year in every month since Musk’s acquisition.

