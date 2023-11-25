X, formerly known as Twitter, may lose $75 million in ad revenue by the end of the year after owner Elon Musk’s apparent endorsement of an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory last week, reported Friday. Could.

The Times said it had seen “internal documents” that suggest the social media company is in a difficult situation. The documents reportedly list more than 200 ad units from companies like Amazon and Coca-Cola that have stopped or are considering stopping their advertising on X.

The Times said the documents are from X’s sales team, and are used to track the impact of the advertising cutbacks in November.

Musk faced criticism last week for agreeing with an anti-Semitic post on the platform, responding that it was “the real truth.” The post Musk responded to was a response to another post by a user raising the issue of rising anti-Semitism.

“To the cowards hiding behind internet anonymity and posting ‘Hitler was right’: You have something you want to say?” the initial user, who identified himself as “Jewish Orthodox” in his bio, wrote. “Why don’t you say it to our faces.”

In response to this, another user said in a separate post that “Jew [communities] They are promoting the exact same kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim they want people to stop using against them.

The user continued, “The Western Jewish population is coming to the disturbing realization that the minority that now supports them flooding into their country doesn’t like them at all.” The truth said to your face, it is there.

Musk replied: “You told the real truth.”

Companies such as IBM, Disney, and Apple announced they would remove advertising from X in the wake of Musk’s comments. The platform was already struggling with ad revenue after half of X’s top advertisers exited in 2022 after Musk took control.

