X ad boycott gains momentum amid anti-Semitism storm – BBC News

by James Clayton

North America Technology Correspondent

18 November 2023, 01:35 GMT

Updated 4 hours ago

Image source, Getty Images

An advertising boycott of social media platform X is gaining momentum amid an anti-Semitism storm on the site formerly known as Twitter.

According to US media reports, Apple, Disney, Comcast and Warner Bros. Discovery have stopped advertising on X after a heated argument with IBM.

The European Commission, TV network Paramount and movie studio Lionsgate have also withdrawn advertising dollars from X.

This comes after X boss Elon Musk promoted anti-Semitism.

Corporate boycotts are also gaining momentum in the wake of an investigation into a US group that flagged ads appearing next to pro-Nazi posts on X.

The billionaire Tesla and SpaceX entrepreneur denied that he is anti-Semitic and later said that his comments were not directed at all Jewish people but towards groups such as the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and other unspecified “Jewish communities”. .

The White House condemned Mr Musk’s endorsement of the post.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this despicable propaganda of anti-Semitism and racist hatred,” spokesman Andrew Bates said.

On Friday evening, the ADL – one of the most vocal critics of how X handles inflammatory content – ​​offered rare praise for Mr Musk’s steps to fight hate on the platform.

Mr Musk had posted on Is.

ADL chief executive Jonathan Greenblatt responded that it was “an important and welcome step”.

Linda Yaccarino, chief executive of

Image source, Getty Images

image Caption,

Mr Musk hired Linda Yaccarino, X’s chief executive, to help build relationships with advertisers

The ad boycott follows an investigation by left-leaning pressure group Media Matters for America, which said it found ads purchased by companies next to the post including Hitler quotes, praise of Nazis and Holocaust denial.

On Thursday, IBM became the first company to remove its advertising from the site, saying that the juxtaposition of its ads with Nazi material was “completely unacceptable”.

X argues that it has stronger brand safety controls than other social networks and that hate speech and extremism have declined on the platform despite major cuts to the company’s security team.

Several outside groups disagree with that assessment and say such content has increased under Mr. Musk’s leadership.

It is unclear how much of X’s revenue currently comes from advertisements, as it is now a private company and no longer publishes quarterly reports.

But before Mr Musk took over the company, advertising accounted for about 90% of Twitter’s revenue.

Mr. Musk has attempted to replace its reliance on advertising dollars by creating a paid-subscription tier.

If you pay a monthly fee, you can get a blue tick on your name and your content will be promoted. Yet this still constitutes a small portion of the revenue.

In an interview with the BBC in April, Mr Musk said, “Almost all [advertisers] “Either have returned or are about to come back.”

Three months later he admitted in a post on X that advertising revenues had declined by 50%.

His appointment of Ms. Yaccarino, a former advertising executive, was widely seen as an effort to smooth relations with advertisers.

video caption,

WATCH: X removes flashing sign after complaints in August

But it’s difficult to build those kinds of relationships when the owner of the company himself is making controversial posts.

It is also hard to reconcile advertisers’ fears that with Mr Musk’s commitment to free speech, the platform does not adequately moderate content.

The BBC interviewed Twitter investor Ross Gerber last month and he said advertisers were concerned about Nazi content not being removed.

He said, “I don’t want my ads to be anything close to Nazis and I would say 99% of brands would agree with that.”

“Losing advertisers because of Nazi voices is the stupidest policy you can imagine.”

Although Mr Musk is the richest man in the world, he borrowed billions of rupees to buy Twitter and he has to pay interest on those loans.

Unless it is able to stem the flow of advertising dollars from the platform, this could become an increasing financial burden.

(Additional reporting by Kayla Epstein, Matt Murphy and Mike Wendling)

Source: www.bbc.com