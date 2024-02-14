through metal miner

Month-on-month, rare earth prices witnessed a sharp decline. While weak downstream demand could potentially prove to be a culprit in falling prices, another potential factor is the increase in global rare earth production outside China. If this is true, China may find itself down the totem pole when it comes to dominance of rare earth magnets. Meanwhile, China’s economy continues to falter due to a weak property sector, which may also impact prices. At present, China maintains its position as the top global rare earth producer.

Under the influence of all these factors, the Rare Earths MMI (Monthly Metal Index) declined by a total of 19.89%.

Huge rare earth reserve discovered in Wyoming

A new rare earth discovery in Wyoming could have a significant impact on the global rare earth market by reducing the United States’ dependence on China for critical minerals. American Rare Earths Inc. And several businesses, including Ramaco Resources, recently discovered a large reserve of rare earth reserves in the western state. Furthermore, current estimates place the potential value of the reserves in the billions. The discovery is particularly noteworthy because rare earth elements are essential for many cutting-edge technologies, including electric cars, wind turbines, and defense-related technologies.

The United States currently imports a large portion of rare earth magnets and minerals from China. If this recent discovery proves to be as plentiful as anticipated, the US may be able to reduce its reliance on foreign suppliers—particularly China—by diversifying its rare earth supply chain. In fact, new deposits could support the country’s energy transition and impact U.S. national security by supporting domestic manufacturing of technologies dependent on rare earth elements.

Because of the Wyoming discovery, it now appears likely that the United States will become a major player in the international rare earth market. With more research and development, these deposits could help offset China’s rare earth hegemony by offering the United States a domestic supply of these vital minerals. It would also reduce America’s vulnerability to supply chain disruptions and geopolitical unrest.

Ban on rare earth magnets in full swing in China

China has recently imposed strict restrictions on the export of rare earth magnets technology and the extraction and separation of rare earth minerals. It is a move that could significantly impact the supply chain and pricing of rare earths around the world. After all, the 17 metals classified as rare earth elements are essential to many sectors of the global economy, including electronics, clean energy and defense technology.

China’s ban on rare earths and the technology to manufacture rare earth magnets is a deliberate move to maintain its dominance in the rare earth market, as the country currently processes about 90% of the rare earths produced worldwide.

2024 price forecast

Meanwhile, experts predict that this will cause global rare earth prices to experience uncertainty and potential price volatility through 2024. Additionally, stock prices of companies processing rare earths rose in response to China’s decision. For many, this ban highlights the need to diversify supply chains for rare earth elements and increase local processing capabilities abroad. Meanwhile, the United States and its allies continue to work to increase local processing capacity and reduce dependence on Chinese shipments of rare earth elements.

