Wynn Resorts reaches settlement with Las Vegas unions, avoiding strike

Nov 10 (Reuters) – Hospitality workers in Las Vegas reached a tentative labor agreement with Wynn Resorts (WYNN.O) hours before a strike deadline, their unions said on Friday, ending a labor stoppage against the casino operators. The risk of a stroke, which could have been crippling, is eliminated. Tourism in the city.

The new five-year agreement covers 5,000 employees at two Wynn Resorts properties and follows similar deals earlier this week with rivals Caesars Entertainment (CZR.O) and MGM Resorts International (MGM.N) for 35,500 employees. went.

US President Joe Biden on Friday praised the deals and congratulated the unions.

“This agreement will help provide all workers with the quality of life they deserve,” Biden said in a statement.

The settlement with Wynn and the Culinary Workers and Bartender unions marks the end of negotiations between the unions and the city’s largest casino operators. It follows a series of successful labor actions in the automotive and entertainment industries, as workers demanded wage increases at a time when companies have enjoyed strong sales.

Meanwhile, unions said negotiations were underway with 24 smaller casinos and resorts, including properties owned or operated by Hilton Worldwide (HLT.N) and Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV.N). About 18,000 workers, including cooks, bartenders and housekeepers, are working under the labor contract extension. The extension is in effect from June 1 and can be terminated with seven days’ notice.

Financial details of the Wynn agreement were not immediately available, but the Las Vegas unions, considered the most powerful in the United States, said they had secured the largest wage increase in their history.

Daniel Cornfield, a sociology professor at Vanderbilt University, said, “This union’s gains in wage growth will certainly address the growing income inequality that is growing not only in this particular industry but also in the national service economy.”

The agreement reduces housekeeping room quotas, mandates daily room cleaning and expands recall rights for workers, giving them up to three years to return to their jobs in the event of another pandemic or economic crisis. Option available.

“We are very pleased that we were able to reach an agreement,” Wynn said in a statement. He said he was looking forward to ratifying their temporary agreement soon.

The company’s shares fell nearly 6%, their biggest daily percentage drop since May.

Mandatory daily room cleaning creates job security for workers and improves service quality for the consumer, Cornfield said. “This is a win-win achievement.”

Casino resort operators in Las Vegas are posting record profits as they continue their post-pandemic recovery.

Visitation to the city in September was down 4% compared to the same period in 2019, according to data from the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. However, room rates have increased by more than 47%.

The city will host the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix this month and the Super Bowl, which is scheduled to take place in February.

