Wynn joins Caesars and MGM in reaching a temporary agreement to avoid a strike by Las Vegas hotel workers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After a marathon week of negotiations, the Las Vegas hotel workers union announced it has reached a tentative agreement with Wynn Resorts, preventing a strike that could begin Friday morning if bargaining fails. Can go.

The new 5-year contract announced Friday covers 5,000 employees at the company’s flagship hotel-casino and Encore resorts. It follows deals struck earlier in the week with casino giants Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts.

A message seeking comment was sent to Wynn Resorts.

Experts said a strike by workers at the companies would have been historic, especially because hundreds of thousands of people were expected to attend the Formula 1 debut on the Las Vegas Strip next week.

The union says the contract will provide historic wage increases to more than 35,000 workers at 18 properties and other unprecedented wins like mandatory daily room cleaning.

After seven months of bargaining, workers said they were ready to strike over the issue, which underlined the larger issues the union said it would address with workers across the board in its first contract since the pandemic. Wanted to find a solution. This includes better job security, working conditions and safety.

Terms of the contract were not immediately released. The union said the deals are pending approval by all employees.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than seven months of tense negotiations over mandatory daily room cleaning underlined the bigger issues Las Vegas union hotel workers were fighting to address in their first contract since the pandemic: job losses. Safety, better working conditions and safety. Work.

From the beginning of bargaining, Ted Pappageorge, chief contract negotiator for the Pak Workers’ Union, had said that thousands of workers whose contracts expired earlier this year would be willing to go on strike to make daily room cleaning mandatory.

“Las Vegas needs full service,” he said last month.

It was a message that Pappageorge and workers kept repeating for months as negotiations progressed and the union threatened to strike if a contract with MGM Resorts International, Caesars Entertainment and Wynn Resorts was not reached by Friday.

But by Thursday morning, after 40 hours of joint negotiations, the union secured temporary labor deals with MGM Resorts and Caesars, preventing a widespread strike at the Strip’s 18 hotel-casinos.

The threat of a much smaller scale strike was still looming, while negotiations were ongoing with Wynn Resorts on Thursday evening. But a walkout was unlikely given tentative deals already in place with the Strip’s two largest employers.

Terms of the deal were not immediately released, but the union said in a statement that the proposed five-year contract would provide workers with historic wage increases, reduced workloads and other unprecedented wins — including mandatory daily room cleaning.

Before the pandemic, daily room cleaning was routine. Hotel guests could expect fresh bedsheets and new towels by dinner time if there were no “Do Not Disturb” signs hanging on their hotel room doors.

But as social distancing became common in 2020, hotels started cutting back on room cleaning.

More than three years later, the once industry-wide standard still hasn’t fully recovered. Some companies say this is because cleaning the room less often has environmental benefits, such as saving water.

MGM Resorts and Caesars did not respond Thursday to emailed requests for comment regarding the issue. Pappageorge said this week that, even though negotiations had entered the final stages before the union planned a strike, the union and the casino companies were “far apart” on the issue.

A spokesperson for Wynn Resorts said they already offer daily room cleaning and have not cut back on that service during the pandemic.

Without mandatory daily room cleaning, Papageorge said, “thousands of workers’ jobs are at risk of being cut and slashed.”

It’s a fear that has been shared by all Las Vegas hotel workers interviewed with The Associated Press since negotiations began in April — from porters and kitchen staff to those behind the scenes to keep the Strip’s hotel-casinos running. Work from cocktail server to bellman. Who provide hospitality to the customers which has helped in making the city famous.

During the pandemic, the hospitality industry learned “how to do more with less,” said David Edelblut, a Las Vegas-based attorney and lobbyist whose corporate clients include gaming and hospitality companies.

And that combination, he said, could be “very devastating” to the labor force.

Rory Kuykendall, a bellman at the Flamingo Las Vegas, said after voting to authorize a strike in September that he wants stronger job protections against inevitable advances in technology in his new union contract.

“We want to make sure that we as workers have a say in any new technology that is introduced in these casinos,” he said.

It includes technology already in place at some resorts: mobile check-in, automated valet tickets and robot bartenders.

Pappageorge, who led the negotiating teams that secured tentative deals this week with the casino giants, said the reduction in daily room cleaning also creates health and safety concerns for housekeepers, who still have to meet daily room quotas. Have to reach.

Jennifer Black, a guest room attendant at the Flamingo Las Vegas, described her first job in hospitality as “back-breaking.”

A typical day on the job, he said, involves him cleaning 13 rooms after guests check out. It takes 30-45 minutes to clean each room, but rooms that have not been cleaned for a few days take longer, he said.

“We’re working during our lunch breaks to build it,” he said. “Our workload is too heavy.”

