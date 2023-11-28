WWE-UFC merger challenged in lawsuit alleging "sham sales process" for megadeal

vince mcmahon

Vince McMahon’s corporate coup that paved the way for him to return to the WWE board and merge the sports entertainment powerhouse with Endeavor’s UFC is in the headlines again with a lawsuit alleging he ignored more lucrative offers at the expense of investors. done.

On November 22, a lawsuit was opened in the Delaware Court of Chancery, alleging that McMahon induced a “quick sale” of WWE to his “close friend and longtime associate” Endeavor head Ari Emanuel, who negotiated a sweetheart deal. Which allowed wrestling moguls. To remain as executive chairman of TKO Group and avoid investigations regarding sexual misconduct allegations that could have ousted him from the company. According to the complaint filed by investors, WWE board members “conceived a sham sale process” to favor Endeavor and exclude other bidders who tried to oust McMahon, at least two of them with better terms. Ignored all-cash offers.

The complaint details McMahon’s turbulent tenure as head of WWE, which ended with the formation of TKO Group through a $21 billion merger between the UFC and WWE in September. He returned to the company in January after stepping down as chief executive amid a sexual misconduct investigation into secret payments of $17.4 million to four different women who previously worked at the company. As WWE’s controlling stockholder, McMahon removed three then-serving board members and replaced them with himself and former executives Jorge Barrios and Michelle Wilson.

“If McMahon was found to have violated his duty of loyalty, WWE shareholders could seek to remove him as a director,” the lawsuit states. “It appears that such an investigation led McMahon to demand a ‘quick’ sale of the company, which would also allow him to continue running WWE.”

WWE announced a review of strategic options on the same day as McMahon’s return in January. In a statement he said he wanted to lead any talks about a potential sale or rights negotiations himself. The investors claim they immediately turned to their former agent Emanuel, whom they knew would allow them to remain at the helm of the merged entity. He says both the process and the price point were unfair, alleging there were better deals on the table.

According to the complaint, this involved unnamed companies making cash offers at $95-$100 and $90-$97.50 per share. But because they considered giving cash to WWE stockholders and preventing McMahon from further increasing his shares, which would have signaled his “complete exit” from the wrestling world, the suit says the board “Never bothered to make a counterproposal”.

Instead, WWE negotiated exclusively with Endeavor, proposing an all-stock deal that depended on McMahon serving as executive chairman of the combined company, the complaint states. Endeavor ultimately agreed, leaving him with a 51 percent stake in the post-deal firm and the remaining 49 percent held by former WWE stockholders. Investors allege that the merger was completed at $95.66 per share, which was lower than two competing, all-cash offers. (Those WWE supporters were redacted in the complaint. But the companies were described as “major institutions with significant access to capital” who had “compelling reasons to close the acquisition of WWE.”) One of them likely had “significant runway to increase its offer” due to the massive synergy it could generate in combining with the company, the lawsuit says.)

“Not only did he secure a future for himself in WWE after the merger, but McMahon also lined his own pockets and those of his loyalists before agreeing to a deal,” the complaint states. Called the Golden Parachute, Khan, McMahon’s son-in-law and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque (known professionally as “Triple-H”) and WWE Chairman Frank A. Riddick are getting a combined $25 million in cash bonuses.

The lawsuit argues that the $21 billion price tag undervalues ​​WWE. The investors claim that this is significantly lower than the offers that could have been received from many other bidders had the board “made any effort to negotiate in good faith”.

According to the complaint, McMahon and his colleagues on the board conducted “timely negotiations” in favor of an agreement with Endeavor, which included providing the company with prompt due diligence and back-channel information to enable it to make a prompt offer. The lawsuit states that during this process, WWE secured only a budget for the UFC’s current fiscal year despite considering a merger, rather than insisting on a full set of multiyear projections, as is customary. Was dependent on UFC’s accurate assessment. By rushing to secure the merger with Endeavor without doing adequate due diligence, investors argue that the board got an unfavorable deal by agreeing to a 51-49 split.

The complaint filed by the Ohio Pension Fund names McMahon, Khan, Levesque, Barrios and Wilson, among others. It involves various claims of breach of contract and attempts to represent all stockholders who redeemed their shares in the merger.

WWE did not respond to a request for comment.

