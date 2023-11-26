WWE Survivor Series 2023 results: Winners and grades as Randy Orton returns

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Randy Orton returned to WWE with a victory over Team Cody Rhodes in a men’s WarGames match.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 (WarGames) advertised a men’s WarGames match featuring the two titles on the line and a women’s WarGames match with the return of Randy Orton. Gunther defended her historic Intercontinental Championship against The Miz, while fellow Final Boss Rhea Ripley defended her WWE Women’s World Championship against Zoey Stark.

There were widespread rumors of CM Punk’s return at Survivor Series WarGames in Chicago, although various outlets have denied that there is any smoke in this fire. for now.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 Results | 25 November 2023

Team Bianca wins Women’s WarGames

Gunther defeated. The Miz WWE Intercontinental Championship

Santos Escobar def. dragon lee

Rhea Ripley def. Zoe Stark | WWE Women’s World Championship

Team Cody wins Men’s WarGames

wwe survivor series 2023 ticket sales

WWE SmackDown Location: Allstate Arena (Rosemont, Illinois)

WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 16,809

Available Tickets: 115

wwe smackdown winners and grades

Team Bianca won the Women’s WarGames Match

Michael Cole was sure to reiterate that if anyone escaped the cage at WarGames, his team would face defeat. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I don’t think Cole would have highlighted that rule had it not been played in any of these matches.

A match started between Bayley and Becky Lynch which was very heated in the beginning.

The fans wasted no time in chanting “we want the table” and when Shotzi entered the ring, she brought all the weapons except the table.

The babyface won the fan vote for the man advantage, leading to the always awkward two babyfaces vs. a heel moment.

Iyo Sky won her fifth WarGames match, having previously wrestled Charlotte Flair in her first.

Io Sky hit a double springboard dropkick from ring to ring and the fans immediately started chanting his name.

Bianca Belair came out next and scored two wickets for this match. Needless to say, he used both.

The chants of “This is awesome” were drowned out by the countdown to the next fighter – Kairi Sane.

The fans once again chanted for the tables as Carey came to the ring and once again, they were completely ignored.

Kairi Sane was launched into Shotzi in an impressive elbow spot.

Charlotte was eliminated after her WarGames debut. As she began a barrage of chops, Kairi fell before Charlotte could deliver a chop and Michael Cole was very pleased.

Iyo Sky was able to bring another trash can into the cage by dropping a chain near Dakota Kai and having Kai attach the chain to the trash can. Iyo placed the can on her head and jumped into the field. The “holy s–t” chants were well deserved.

Asuka eventually popped the table as the heels continued to act as babyfaces in this match.

The inevitable Tower of Doom was actually interrupted by stereo power bombs from Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch, followed by an insane moonsault by Charlotte Flair.

There was a sequence where Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch co-existed like hell. Fans applauded them for working together, and clapped even louder when they hugged it out.

Bayley took the bullet for Kairi Sane and Charlotte laid her out with a spear. Bayley took everyone’s finishers and even went through a table.

Even if Bailey took all those pills, she would still likely be harmed by CTRL.

Women’s WarGames Grade: A-

Gunther def. miz

Backstage, Sami Zayn said that Randy Orton did not come and the fans immediately started chanting for CM Punk.

As expected, Gunther dominated and intimidated Miz early in this match.

Miz came back with a weird hurricanrana and kicks, but Gunter quickly extinguished Miz.

The Miz hit Gunther with two light punches and a Skullcrushing Finale, causing a huge reaction and a near-fall.

Gunther wins with the Lion Tamer and silences the crowd just as Gunther cuts a promo. A solid match though.

The Miz vs. Gunther Grade: B-

Santos Escobar def. dragon lee

The Chicago crowd treated Dragon Lee like a huge star, and I promise that wouldn’t be unheard of in Stamford.

Santos Escobar went all over AEW by breaking Dragon Lee’s mask, and the Chicago crowd chanted “Culero!” Raised the slogan of.

Santos Escobar is doing well as a heel, but Dragon Lee stands out as the big star.

Santos Escobar vs. Dragon Lee Grade: B

Rhea Ripley def. zoey stark

Zoey Stark wore bearclaw facepaint, while Rhea Ripley wore a makeshift mohawk with crow-like facepaint.

The fans were behind Ripley with loud chants of “Mami”, but the story early in the match was that Zoey Stark was getting the better of Ripley, who was struggling to understand Zoey.

Ripley took control of the match, after bouncing Zoey Stark off a post.

Rhea Ripley hit a chokeslam from the top rope and Stark overcorrected with a very scary bump. Thankfully, Stark was OK.

Rhea Ripley vs. Zoey Stark Grade: C+

Team Cody wins Men’s WarGames

Drew McIntyre entered alone, while Judgment Day went out as a unit. All members of Judgment Day looked at McIntyre with suspicion, especially Damian Priest, who confronted McIntyre during his entrance.

The men’s WarGames began with loud “CM Punk” chants and WWE is to blame. The chanting continued during the wargames.

JD McDonagh’s new nickname is “Necessary Evil”.

Jey Uso entered the match with “Yate” chants and Drew McIntyre was not very happy.

McIntyre was ready to enter, but Damian Priest overruled it and entered himself. There was a big response from the crowd on this.

Unlike the women’s WarGames match, it was the babyface (in Sami Zayn) who introduced the table. Fans chant “Him!” They broke out shouting slogans. and “Thanks Sami!” Up to this point, Sami was the top babyface in the match.

McIntyre entered last, running into the arena and pursuing Jey Uso like a lion pursuing a wounded deer.

Jay and Sami made 1D and it didn’t get the pop it deserved.

During Cody Rhodes’ entrance, Michael Cole said, “Cody Rhodes invented a big event in this town, too!”

In another “can they co-exist” moment, Rhodes and Rhodes team up for a double clothesline with a weapon.

Dominic Mysterio had a feeling of madness before even leaving the cage. Mysterio responded with his patented Three Amigos Suplex.

The fans eventually began chanting “Randy”, but these chants were quickly drowned out by more “CM Punk” chants.

After the final countdown, and Seth Rollins being put through a table, Rhea Ripley entered the ring with the Money in the Bank briefcase and a referee. This brought out Randy Orton to a big pop.

Orton and Uso teased tension, only for them to co-exist.

McDonagh tried to escape the cage, which would have caused his team to lose the match.

Orton hits a flying RKO on JD McDonagh, which gets a huge reaction. Cody Rhodes won the match by pinning Dominic Mysterio.

Men’s WarGames Grade: A-

