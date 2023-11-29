WWE sued for sheltering Vince McMahon during TKO sale

By opting to merge with the UFC rather than sell outright, some litigious WWE shareholders believe that Vince McMahon did not act in good faith.

When Vince McMahon announced the merger between WWE and UFC for Endeavor to become a unified super entity under the TKO banner, it surprised some fans.

Of course, it was no secret that WWE was looking to make a deal, as Mr. McMahon effectively stated when he returned to the promotion after a semi-forced retirement a year ago, but the options on the board The only one that appears to have allowed the McMahon family to remain in a position of power, with potentially more traditional sale deals to Disney, Comcast, or Amazon, as opposed to a questionably defined merger.

Some shareholders were displeased with the decision, as they felt the promotion did not do what was in the best interests of investors in favor of taking the deal, which instead benefited McMahon the most, as initially reported by Hollywood. I went. Reporter.

On November 22, a lawsuit was opened in the Delaware Court of Chancery, alleging that McMahon induced a “quick sale” of WWE to his “close friend and longtime associate” Endeavor head Ari Emanuel, who negotiated a sweetheart deal. Which allowed wrestling moguls. To remain as executive chairman of TKO Group and avoid investigations regarding sexual misconduct allegations that could have ousted him from the company. According to the complaint filed by investors, WWE board members “conceived a sham sale process” to favor Endeavor and exclude other bidders who tried to oust McMahon, at least two of them with better terms. Ignored all-cash offers.

According to the lawsuit, other outside companies made all-cash offers with very generous terms, one with a per-share valuation of $95-100 and another in the same ballpark of $90-97.50, but they were offered no per-share offers. The proposal was rejected. Because WWE wanted to keep things “in the family” and sell the company which would have allowed McMahon to keep a title and his family in a position of power, as opposed to the “complete removal” coming from other outlets, the lawsuit figures. According to , Promotion did not fulfill its duty to the shareholders.

“If McMahon was found to have violated his duty of loyalty, WWE shareholders could seek to remove him as a director. “It appears that such investigation prompted McMahon to demand a ‘quick’ sale of the company, which would also allow him to continue running WWE,” the lawsuit states, via The Hollywood Reporter. .

“Not only did he secure a future for himself in WWE after the merger, but McMahon also lined his own pockets and those of his loyalists before agreeing to a deal.”

All things considered, the lawsuit claims that WWE took the offer “significantly lower” than the market-determined price in order to appease Mr. McMahon and, as a result, did not make an effort to “negotiate in good faith.” Faith.”

What will come out of this case? At this point, it’s impossible to know, but whenever a billion-dollar company goes up for sale, there are bound to be lawsuits; Despite different circumstances, this situation is not unique.

What would happen if Shane and Vince McMahon got together in WWE?

Taking things in a slightly less serious direction, Bruce Prichard recently discussed Vince McMahon on his podcast, something to wrestle withAnd the prospects of the billion-dollar CEO teaming up with his son to become a top-tier tag team within the WWE Universe.

While the union never became a full-time thing, as they only wrestled 13 matches as a team, usually with a third “real” wrestler to complete their unit, Prichard became a legitimate tag team between the two of them. Recalls the discussion about becoming. ,

“I’m sure there was discussion about it at some point,” Bruce Prichard said via Fightful. “There were probably a lot of what-ifs and a lot of heat, but for whatever reason it never really happened. I thought they were a great addition during a time of extreme heat for Vince and the Corporation. Shane was a big part of that. So I think there’s no doubt that it was discussed, but obviously never really came to any fruition. I think he must have been a solid man. People will talk about him. He would have liked it.”

Would it have been nice to see an all-McMahon run with the WWE Tag Team Titles? Absolutely; Vince won only two titles during his wrestling career totaling 41 days as champion, and Shane didn’t fare much better, winning only three titles in a combined 153-day tenure at the top, including his most recent title Was also included. 2019 saw a tag team run with The Miz. While fans might have eventually turned to a long-term tag team pairing if they went on an extended run, it certainly would have been entertaining to see it all happen.

Source: clutchpoints.com