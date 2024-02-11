WWE Star Daria Berenato Marries Tony Cassano in New Jersey, Wedding Hosted by Maria Menounos (Exclusive)

February 11, 2024


“She’s really just my ride or die. She’s with me no matter what,” Berenato tells PEOPLE exclusively about his new wife.

ellie kuler

Daria Berenato and Tony Cassano with officiant Maria Menounos on their wedding day.

ellie kuler

Daria Berenato and Tony Cassano with officiant Maria Menounos on their wedding day.

Daria Berenato and Tony Cassano have officially tied the knot!

The WWE star, 30, and her fitness model fiancée, 33, said “I do” on Feb. 10 at The Legacy Castle in New Jersey — a massive venue where brides joked they were big enough for their “intimate” ceremony — surrounded by Berenato is joined by 140 of his closest family and friends, including his fellow WWE wrestlers, his rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“I think we had two and a half tables or three tables of just WWE people,” Berenato said before the wedding. “We have our neighbors and old family friends, and so it’s like this big wrestler next to my little neighbor. There’s going to be some fun pairings.”

Wrestlers Charlotte Flair and Andrade, Bayley, Montez Ford and Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, McKenzie Michelle, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green, Mandy Rose and WWE commentator Vic Joseph were all in attendance.

Belair was in the ring the night the couple met, serving as flower girl for Berenato as a surprise organized by Cassano.

ellie kuler

Daria Berenato and Tony Cassano on their wedding day.

The guests were asked to dress entirely in black for the beautiful ceremony, while Cassano, Berenato, and Cassano's two daughters, Giovanna and Valentina, were dressed in white. Neither bride opted out of the bridal party, and their respective wedding dresses remained a surprise until the big day.

RELATED: WWE Star Daria Berenato Engaged to Girlfriend Tony Cassano: 'My Ride or Die'

Cassano worked with the "wonderful" Karen Sabage for her costume, while Berenato considered a few different options until the end.

"I didn't want to wear a traditional, button-up tuxedo or dress," says Berenato. "I wanted a Dress,

