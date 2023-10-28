WWE SmackDown Results: Winners and Grades for October 27, 2023

Roman Reigns and LA Knight came face to face before Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

WWE SmackDown on FS1 advertised Roman Reigns and LA Knight coming face to face to make the Crown Jewel World Title match official. SmackDown also advertised a follow-up to Bianca Belair’s return and the appearance of John Cena to address her announced match against Solo Sequoia. Last week, Cena revealed that it had been over 2,000 days since he last won a televised singles match.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE SmackDown received 2.253 million viewers.

wwe smackdown results | 27 October 2023

Street Profits def. LWO

Shotzi def. chelsea green

Dragon Lee def. Cedric Alexander

LA Knight def. jimmy uso

wwe smackdown ratings

October 20, 2023 | 2.253 million

13 October 2023 | 2.417 million

6 October 2023 | 2.319 million

29 September 2023 | 2.303 million

22 September 2023 | 2.227 million

WWE SmackDown Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 11,588

Available tickets: 163

wwe smackdown winners and grades

LA Knight Vs. roman reigns contract signing

LA Knight was in the news during this promo as he continued to do his best work against Roman Reigns. This seems like an attempt to see if LA Knight can stay in the main event for a long time, and so far, he’s doing great.

What Roman Reigns had to say was limited and his main contribution in the segment was turning a table in the middle of Knight’s catchphrase. Knight got the better of the exchange by putting Jimmy Uso on the table.

Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight Contract Signing Grade: B+

Street Profits def. LWO

Street Profits features new theme music and it’s every bit as memorable as it has been since this ill-conceived heel turn.

This heel stable would work much better if the Street Profits could be obnoxious heels and show their true personalities. My idea of ​​a Nation of Domination reboot is better than what WWE has done so far with these glorified bullies.

Rey Mysterio was attacked in the back by Logan Paul, causing Santos Escobar to ask Carlito to help Rey. This led to Santos losing to the Street Profits due to his new finisher “The Revelation”.

Street Profits vs. LWO Grade: B-

Shotzi def. chelsea green

Shotzi has been ubiquitous during Halloween week between guest-hosting Halloween Havoc and wearing Halloween-inspired fits tonight. In fact, Shotzi’s gear was made from a legitimate straight jacket.

Michael Cole tried to present Chelsea Green as an impressive competitor, which she is, but you’d never know it from the way she’s been booked in WWE.

This match was used to promote a Women’s Tag Team Title match the following week on NXT XT pitting Green and Piper Niven against Jessie Jayne and Thea Hale. But the current champion did not lose to anyone.

Chelsea Green vs. Shotzi Grade: C

Solo Sequoia destroys John Cena

John Cena was seriously questioning whether or not he still had it in an epic promo. Fans chanted “You still got it…” but Cena responded “Do I?” It felt like it was interference with their fan base, and they didn’t want to accept the reality.

Cena called his match against Solo Sequoia a “must win”, but now I want him to lose the match because Cena has potential in this winter storyline. Cena has a great story about how his career ended at WrestleMania.

Paul Heyman dismissed the “what” chants and told John Cena that he was the greatest communicator in WWE history, which WWE went on to say that Cena is WWE’s greatest promo man.

Heyman threatened that Cena would lose his voice if Solo hit the Samoan Spike. Outside of perhaps Ridge Holland, there has been no evidence of anyone losing their voice after taking Samoan Spike. Cena went to get Spike, so I’ll be paying close attention to see if he speaks again.

John Cena Segment Grade: A

Dragon Lee def. Cedric Alexander

Before challenging Dragon Lee, Cedric Alexander gave him cliff notes from his entire tenure in WWE – namely his success during the Cruiserweight Classic.

Surprisingly, Lee vs. Alexander got a commercial break and was quite competitive for a showcase match.

Dragon Lee vs. Cedric Alexander Grade: B-

Bianca Belair Promo

Bianca Belair cut a promo confirming that she got a rematch against Io Skye. It was fairly uneventful as it was a promo for Bianca’s return.

If the mess continues in her next title match against Bianca Belair, is it related to Bianca Belair’s previous bad jobs where she became increasingly frustrating, or are we starting with a clean slate?

Bianca Belair Promo Grade: B-

LA Knight def. jimmy uso

Michael Cole assured the audience that someone will defeat Roman Reigns between Crown Jewel and “five years from now”.

Fans chanted “Jimmy sucks!” And Jimmy was like “Jay is better”, and that had to sting.

The fans started chanting “This is amazing”, but it was almost as if they did this chant because they didn’t know what else to do.

Knight eliminated Roman Reigns with a BFT to end SmackDown. I’d be surprised if he even comes close to winning next Saturday.

LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso Grade: B

