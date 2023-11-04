WWE Smackdown results: Winners and grades before Crown Jewel 2023

Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul.

WWE SmackDown, a pre-taped go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel, featured the weigh-in between Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio ahead of their United States Championship match tomorrow. Paul is a strong proponent of dethroning Mysterio and capturing his first championship in WWE.

SmackDown also advertised Bayley vs. Bianca Belair, Brawling Brutes vs. Pretty Deadly and Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE SmackDown on FS1 averaged 1.145 million viewers.

wwe smackdown results | 3 November 2023

Kevin Owens def. Austin theory

Charlotte and Shotzi def. green and niven

Very Deadly def. Brawling animals Good old fashioned donnybrook

Bianca Belair def. belle

wwe smackdown ratings

WWE SmackDown Location: Fiserv Forum (Milwaukee, Wisconsin)

wwe smackdown winners and grades

LA Knight and Roman Reigns face to face

Roman Reigns didn’t ask Milwaukee to accept him because it was a pre-tape and he had that gimmick in the same city last week.

Roman Reigns became the latest WWE Superstar to call L.A. Knight a cheater, this time saying that Knight was acting “like my cousin.” Weak bars.

LA Knight cut a fiery promo on Roman Reigns and the buzz surrounding Tribal Chief ahead of his inevitable defeat in Saudi Arabia.

LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns Grade: B

Kevin Owens def. Austin theory

Grayson Waller was on commentary and as usual he knocked it out of the park.

Kevin Owens got a surprisingly easy win over Austin Theory, who WWE refused to protect despite wins over the likes of John Cena and Edge.

Kevin Owens vs. Austin Theory Grade: B-

Charlotte and Shotzi def. green and niven

Corey Graves said that Chelsea Green and Piper Niven were the underdogs in this match. But he made it seem like it’s rare for Green and Niven to be underdogs, despite the fact that Green won his first singles match this week.

Michael Cole said that the only way Green and Niven can win this match is by putting Charlotte Flair on the apron.

Charlotte and Shotzi are in line to get a tag team title shot, and considering how often these belts change hands, and how weak their champions are, I wouldn’t be surprised if Charlotte and Shotzi win.

Charlotte and Shotzi vs. Green and Niven Grade: C

Solo Sequoia Vs. john cena face to face

Paul Heyman announced several nicknames for Solo Sequoia, including “Sergeant at Arms” and “Assassin”. They were all winners.

In the middle of the Heyman monologue, Solo Sequoia surprisingly picked up the mic and called out John Cena himself.

There were no chants of “Cena is useless” along with the chants of “Chalo Cena” and it felt very strange.

John Cena, apparently losing his voice (selling the Samoan Spike), said, “I can do it with half the voice, and it’ll only take you 90 seconds to cook.” Cena then delivered some brutal nepotistic attacks on Solo.

Around 90 seconds in, Cena continued to cook up Solo by calling Sequoia a bargain-basement Taz ripoff. A few days later, Tazz yelled at John Cena on Dynamite.

John Cena vs Solo Sequoia face to face Grade: B

Very Deadly def. brawling animals

Both teams wore full gear – including Pretty Deadly’s fuchsia crop top – despite it being a “good old-fashioned donnybrook”.

Butch gave Kit Wilson a Brogue Kick after Elton Prince was put through a table. It was not as effective as Sheamus’ OG Brogue Kick.

This crowd was clearly tired after sitting through the last SmackDown, but came alive for the tables.

Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes Grade: B

Logan Paul Vs. ray mysterio weigh-in

It was very well produced and done away from the ring and in a press conference setting, like a real weigh-in.

I love how seriously Nick Aldiss takes his job. He did a great job in weight loss.

Official Weigh-In: Logan Paul-213 pounds; Rey Mysterio-175 lbs.

During an inevitable brawl, Rey Mysterio slapped Paul and attacked him with a microphone like Dillon Dennis.

Weigh-in Grade: A

Bianca Belair def. belle

The best spot of this match was Bianca doing a backflip off the second rope like it was nothing, only to cross the ropes and deadlift Bayley into a superplex.

Belair hit Bayley with her pony tail just like she hit Sasha Banks. Like Sasha, there’s no way she doesn’t leave a mark.

Following her victory, Belair put Bayley through a table with a KOD, saving Bayley from traveling to Saudi Arabia.

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley Grade: B

