WWE Smackdown results: Winners and grades ahead of Survivor Series 2023

Randy Orton will return at WWE Survivor Series WarGames.

WWE SmackDown moves out of Chicago for the go-home show of WWE Survivor Series 2023. SmackDown advertises The Street Profits vs. The Judgment Day for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship. SmackDown also advertised the Grayson Waller Effect with Kevin Owens.

Last week’s broadcast of SmackDown received 2.23 million viewers.

wwe smackdown results | 24 November 2023

Judgment Day defeated. The Street Profits

LA Knight and Kevin Owens def. A-Town Down Under

Very Deadly def. brawling animals

Damage CTRL def. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

wwe smackdown ratings

17 November 2023 | 2.23 million

10 November 2023 | 2.195 million

3 November 2023 | 2.119 million

27 October 2023 | 1.145 million

October 20, 2023 | 2.253 million

WWE SmackDown Location: Allstate Arena (Rosemont, Illinois)

WWE SmackDown Tickets Distributed: 16,566

Available Tickets: 740

wwe smackdown winners and grades

Belair, Lynch, Flair and Shotzi debut on SmackDown

Fans started chanting “EST” in the middle of Bianca Belair’s promo, and it seemed like Belair was legitimately frustrated by it.

Bayley seemed to be lost during her promo, and it didn’t help that there were light-hearted “CM Punk” chants.

During a vignette on Monday, WWE confirmed that the fifth member is Randy Orton by showing Orton as B-roll for a Cody Rhodes promo.

Opening Segment Grade: C-

Judgment Day def. The Street Profits

The Street Profits’ new theme music is every bit as generic as the group has become since teaming up with Bobby Lashley, and that’s not their fault.

As expected, this heel vs heel match did not get much heat. Not even from the raucous Chicago crowd.

The Street Profits lost without incident, and now it’s back to the drawing board. Whatever is going on with B-Fab and Bobby Lashley needs to happen quickly so this situation can get back on track.

Judgment Day vs Street Profits Grade: C

The Grayson Waller Effect with Kevin Owens

Grayson Waller wore a fluffy blue mink jacket that looked very similar to Seth Rollins’ jacket from Monday.

Austin Theory came out dressed like Kevin Owens and Corey Graves sold it like Owens went on Ozempic.

LA Knight had more dominance in Chicago than CM Punk.

Kevin Owens calls Austin Theory the A-Town Clown, which is such a simple, but effective bar.

Grayson Waller Impact Grade: B

Kevin Owens and LA Knight def. A-Town Down Under

LA Knight remains the hottest star of WWE, but Kevin Owens lost badly in this match.

Kevin Owens changed up his look a bit with a new KO t-shirt with blue letters and matching blue shoes.

The Meta Finish came when Kevin Owens hit a Stunner, followed immediately by LA Knight hitting a BFT.

Kevin Owens and LA Knight vs. A-Town Down Under Grade: B-

Carlito appears live

There was tension going on backstage between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Becky Lynch said she would stay quiet, which led straight into a Carlito segment. smooth transition.

Carlito announces that tomorrow will be Carlito’s first PLE match in 13 years against Santos Escobar.

There was a lot of heat for Santos Escobar as his stock continued to rise on SmackDown.

Santos Escobar got his better share of controversy in the ring, Santos continued backstage. Carlito was later deemed unable to compete and Dragon Lee replaced Carlito.

Carlito and Santos Escobar Segment Grade: B-

Very Deadly def. brawling animals

Ridge Holland walked right past Butch during his entrance as their breakup was inevitable.

Early in the match, Ridge Holland eliminated Butch. Butch was immediately fed to the wolves as Pretty Deadly eliminated him via a Kit Wilson rollup, although Butch put up a good fight.

Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes Grade: B-

Damage CTRL def. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair

In an encouraging gesture, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair shook hands at “tea time” before the match.

I was surprised to learn that Charlotte Flair has never been in a WarGames match.

Charlotte speared Asuka on Becky Lynch, breaking up a pinfall and creating more tension. Lynch accidentally collided with Flair as Damage CTRL won.

This was supposed to be for the man’s benefit, but apparently WWE is going to leave it up to a fan vote.

Main Program Grade: B-

