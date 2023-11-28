WWE shareholders filed suit over the merger with the UFC, alleging it was a "sham sales process" that left out other bidders.

A group of former WWE shareholders have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that the events of WWE and Endeavor’s merger into the UFC’s TKO Group this year resulted in efforts to keep Vince McMahon in power and undermine other A “sham sales process” designed for bidders

The lawsuit, made public Monday in Delaware Chancery Court, claims breach of fiduciary duty claims against the defendants: seven WWE board members including McMahon and Paul “Triple H” Levesque. It claims that the board’s actions under McMahon’s leadership led to a final deal that was “designed to benefit Endeavor and crowd out other bidders.” [to] Ax McMahon.”

Read the shareholder lawsuit here.

McMahon, who was ousted by the board as WWE Chairman and CEO in 2022 following an investigation into sexual assault and harassment allegations, eventually returned with a newly installed board and a “strategic review process (i.e., sale of the company) ) announced.” ,” a move that, according to the lawsuit, was McMahon’s ”maneuver to secure his power and control over the company despite growing shareholder discontent and a government investigation into his illegal predatory behavior.”

The lawsuit states: “McMahon immediately contacted his longtime friend and Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel, whom McMahon knew would allow him to remain at the helm of the company following the transaction. …Subsequently, the WWE board – which was controlled by McMahon – devised a sham sale process designed to favor Endeavor and exclude other bidders seeking to oust McMahon.

The lawsuit states that WWE began signing confidentiality agreements with potential bidders on February 6, 2023. “The very next day, Endeavor submitted a proposal to combine Endeavor’s Ultimate Fighting Championship (‘UFC’) subsidiary with WWE in a cash and stock transaction, where WWE shareholders would receive consideration equal to $88.43 per share. “

The lawsuit claims that there were three other suitors for WWE in addition to Endeavor, two of whom submitted higher cash-per-share offers (all three names were redacted from the filing).

“As of March 13, 2023, WWE had received three additional offers to acquire the entire company: [redacted] Presented cash offer at $95-$100 per share, [redacted] submitted a cash offer for $90-$97.50 per share, and [redacted] Submitted a cash offer at a vested share price of $76.83,” it noted. “But because all of these offers were considering giving cash to WWE’s stockholders (including McMahon – indicating his complete removal from the company and possibly the wrestling world), the board never bothered to make a counteroffer. [redacted],

Ultimately, the lawsuit claims, this process led to an all-stock deal made official in September, in which WWE and UFC merged into TKO Sports, with Endeavor owning 51% of the company and former WWE stockholders owning 51% of the company. 49% was owned. “The implied merger consideration for former WWE stockholders, at the time, was $95.66 per share – which fell below both [redacted] Opening all cash offers,” the lawsuit claims.

The deal saw Endeavor CEO Emanuel installed as CEO of TKO, while McMahon became its executive chairman. Nick Khan, one of the defendants in the lawsuit, was named president of WWE. TKO Sports began trading on the NYSE on September 12.

A deadline to contact TKO Group Holdings for comment on the lawsuit has passed.

Source: deadline.com