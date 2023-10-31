WWE Raw Results: Winners and Grades for October 30, 2023

Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh on WWE Raw.

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw advertised Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh, Dominic Mysterio vs. Ricochet, DIY vs. Imperium, and Natalya vs. Chelsea Green. Raw also saw the great debut of the Creed Brothers, who upset Alpha Academy in an open challenge.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE Raw received 1.476 million viewers.

WWE Raw results on October 30, 2023

Dominic Mysterio def. Ricochet

The Creed Brothers def. Alpha Academy

DIY def. imperialism

Xia Li defeated. Candice LeRae via ref stoppage

Seth Rollins def. JD McDonagh

Chelsea Green def. Natalia trick or street fight

Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn ends in DQ

wwe raw ratings

October 23, 2023 | 1.476 million

16 October 2023 | 1.48 million

9 October 2023 | 1.56 million

2 October 2023 | 1.51 million

September 25, 2023 | 1.47 million

WWE Raw Venue: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, SC)

WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 7,573

WWE Raw Tickets Available: 566

wwe raw winners and grades

Dominic Mysterio def. Ricochet

Sami Zayn cut a fiery promo at Judgment Day, comparing himself to Bloodline. When it looked like Judgment Day was going to attack Sami Zayn, Ricochet made the save. Unfortunately, Zayn was nowhere to be found when Ricochet needed him most.

Dominic Mysterio got the rollup victory after outside interference and Ricochet got his heat back almost immediately.

Ricochet vs. Dominic Mysterio Grade: B

Creed Brothers def. Alpha Academy

Michael Cole was very excited to see the Creed Brothers’ debut film, which really increased his star power as an audience member.

Fans chanted “Ooohd” and “Aaahd” at the power of Julius Creed when he hit a standing vertical suplex on Chad Gable.

The Creed Brothers feel like Alpha Academy’s Spiderman meme.

There was an excellent sequence where Julius broke up a pinfall with a 450 for Chad Gable and hit a moonsault on Julius, resulting in a quadruple-decker near fall.

Ivy Nile hit a German suplex on Akira Tozawa and was criticized for it.

For Halloween, the new day was prepared as the New Judgment Day.

Creed Brothers vs. Alpha Academy Grade: A+

MizTV with Imperium

As an entertaining and charismatic heel, The Miz was the de facto babyface of the joyless Imperium.

Miz calls Giovanni Vinci a third wheel, and Vinci asks if Miz is a third wheel to his wife Total day. It didn’t get much of a reaction, but Miz sarcastically said “He talked!” and led the crowd to encourage Vinci to speak.

Gunther was immediately bombarded with “what” chants.

MizTV Grade: A-

DIY def. imperialism

WWE aired a vignette about DIY from NXT XT, and Tommaso Ciampa also debuted his DIY Longboy trunks for the special occasion.

Vinci showed great enthusiasm and athleticism in this match. It was as if he was saying through his wrestling “Please don’t fire me from WWE when I get cut from Imperium”.

Vinci takes the pinfall and the ice he’s on is thinner than James Ellsworth.

DIY vs Imperium Grade: B

Xia Li def. candice leray

were there so many Vignettes on this show, including a vignette for Xia Li.

Candice did a great job selling Xia Li’s spin kick, resulting in a stoppage by the referee. Apparently Xia Li is getting a Wardlow push.

WWE fans are not used to TKO finishes, so they sat in silence when the match was canceled.

Xia Li vs. Candice LeRae Grade: C

Seth Rollins def. JD McDonagh

Michael Cole talked about Seth Rollins “running out of momentum” after just announcing that he is competing for the first time in four months.

Seth Rollins gave a great applause to Drew McIntyre’s vignette, where McIntyre lamented the pandemic. As a man of the people, Rollins said that some people didn’t even know where their next paycheck would come from.

As soon as the announcers talked about how impressive it was that JD McDonagh was hanging out with Seth Rollins, you knew McDonagh was destined for a loss, if you didn’t already know.

Damian Priest came out with a briefcase, a referee and—of course—no cash-in.

Seth Rollins vs. JD McDonagh Grade:

Chelsea Green def. Natalya

It was a trick or street fight. Chelsea Green (Bret Hart) and Piper Niven (Anvil) went on to form the Hart Foundation.

Like all weapons matches, this match quickly became a “we want the table!” Went ahead with the slogan of.

At one point Nikki Cross’s head came out from under the table.

Natalya vs. Chelsea Green Grade: C

Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn ends up in DQ

Wade Barrett insisted that, despite booking their matches, Rhea Ripley is not the leader of Judgment Day, she is the “chief strategist”.

Damian Priest’s old move “The Reckoning” is similar to Cody Rhodes’ Cross Rhodes, and Cole’s callback to Priest’s history is the kind of commentary you won’t hear under Vince.

Jey Uso entered the ring and the match later ended in DQ.

Cody Rhodes limps to Sami Zayn’s aid as WWE continues to start and end each Raw the same way.

Damian Priest vs. Sami Zayn Grade: B-

Source: www.forbes.com