WWE Raw Results: Winners and Grades for November 6, 2023

Following the outcome of Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, WWE Raw advertised a battle royal to determine the next No. 1 contender for Rhea Ripley’s Women’s World Championship. Raw also advertised Judgment Day vs. The New Day, Akira Tozawa vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and a Fatal 4-Way to determine the No. 1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE Raw received 1.391 million viewers.

WWE Raw results on November 6, 2023

Judgment Day defeated. new day

Shinsuke Nakamura def. akira tozawa

Miz def. Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Ivar | Fatal 4-Way of No. 1 Contenders for IC Title

The Creed Brothers def. DIY

Zoey Stark won the women’s battle royal

Sami Zayn def. Seth Rollins WWE World Heavyweight Championship

wwe raw ratings

October 30, 2023 | 1.391 million

October 23, 2023 | 1.476 million

16 October 2023 | 1.48 million

9 October 2023 | 1.56 million

2 October 2023 | 1.51 million

WWE Raw Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena (Wilkes-Barre, PA)

WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 7,255

WWE Raw Tickets Available: 141

wwe raw winners and grades

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn debut on Raw

Seth Rollins was dressed as if Dick Tracy was some plucky little minion.

Rollins eliminated Sami Zayn. Apparently, Zane was ordered to return the priest’s briefcase to Adam Pierce. Rollins was then challenged for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

When Zayn said he did not want to defeat a compromised champion, Rollins gave up and said that no one is in this business unless he and Zayn are 100%. Zain accepted.

Opening Segment Grade: C+

Judgment Day def. new day

Backstage, Damian Priest cut a promo in Spanglish about how hot he was that Sami Zayn stole his briefcase and is still holding the world title.

The core of this feud is New Day was billed as the New Judgment Day and Balor and Priest weren’t having it.

Judgment Day won cleanly in the Coupe de Grace with South of Heaven.

Judgment Day vs. New Day Grade: B-

Shinsuke Nakamura def. akira tozawa

The only newsworthy items about this match were CM Punk chants. Keep in mind, these CM Punk chants didn’t start again until I announced I was releasing a CM Punk documentary on pro wrestling bits. coincidence?

Shinsuke Nakamura made quick work of Akira Tozawa, so it’s good to see WWE continuing Nakamura’s push after Rollins.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Akira Tozawa Grade: B-

Miz def. Bronson Reed, Ricochet and Ivar

There was an incredible spot where Ricochet was tossed over the top rope by Bronson Reed into Ivar’s Hurricane. This was great, instead of showing us what happened during the break, WWE showed a replay of this spot again.

The Miz was one Huge As a babyface in this match, fans chanted “Let’s go Miz!” Raised slogans. Michael Cole even said that Miz didn’t know what to do after receiving a standing ovation during his babyface return.

At one point, both Ivar and Bronson Reed went for their top-rope finishers together. Reed missed the tsunami. Ricochet kicked out at the last second, but Reed did not, giving Miz the win.

Fatal 4-Way Grade: B+

Creed Brothers Vs. DIY

WWE shows the Creed Brothers signing with WWE backstage.

The fans didn’t react at all to Julius Creed’s seated vertical suplex. Mohegan Sun Arena was a fickle group.

The difference between the blue-chip Creed Brothers and indie darlings DIY couldn’t be more stark.

The Creed Brothers won, but only with interference from the Imperium, which is a lot better than DIY losing unceremoniously the way I thought they would.

The Creed Brothers vs. DIY Grade: B+

Zoey Stark won the women’s battle royal

Xia Li attacked Becky Lynch on her way to the ring – eliminating Lynch from the battle royal – and Adam Pearce refused to let Xia compete. Pearce continues to build credibility as the GM of Raw. Tony Khan He has more control over the Raw locker room than AEW.

The battle royal began with an unconscious Nikki Cross being taken out of the ring by Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax. Michael Cole was very entertaining giving an update on Cross, who was standing still next to the announce table.

There were some promising choices to win this battle royal, including Ivy Nile, who was heavily challenged in her debut. Niles made several eliminations and even defeated Nia Jax.

It took multiple women to eliminate Nia Jax, who performed an impressive backflip over the top rope.

Zoe Stark winning this battle royal is disappointing, especially since she lost to Rhea Ripley, as the chances of dethroning Mami were already zero.

Women’s Battle Royale Grade: C

Seth Rollins def. sami zayn

WWE aired footage of Sami Zayn’s last world title shot when he lost against Roman Reigns in Montreal. Jey Uso will definitely apologize for how everything went down “in the past,” which literally happened months ago this year.

Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins worked hard for the lukewarm Mohegan Sun crowd, but both professionals were able to get the crowd into it by the final scenes.

Seth Rollins, who is running the Orange Cassidy “Injured Champion” gimmick, defeated Sami Zayn with a rollup.

When Jey Uso entered the ring to save Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins from Judgment Day, he received a huge pop. They went even more crazy for Cody Rhodes.

Adam Pearce asked “You want to play the game?” Which caused a huge pop. Pearce then announced War Games, who was almost as good as William Regal.

Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins Grade: A-

