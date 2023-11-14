WWE Raw Results: Winners and Grades for November 13, 2023

wwe raw results

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Raw advertised a WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match between Bloodline and Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. Raw also advertised Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Xia Li claiming his latest victim in Indy Hartwell.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE Raw received 1.522 million viewers.

WWE Raw results on November 13, 2023

Judgment Day vs. Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins ends in DQ

Shinsuke Nakamura def. otis

Tegan Knox def. piper niven

Ludwig Kaiser defeated. Tommaso Ciampa

Xia Li defeated. indie hartwell

Miz def. ivar

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso def. Day of Judgment WWE Tag Team Title

wwe raw ratings

November 6, 2023 | 1.522 million

October 30, 2023 | 1.391 million

October 23, 2023 | 1.476 million

16 October 2023 | 1.48 million

9 October 2023 | 1.56 million

WWE Raw Venue: Capital One Arena (Washington, DC)

WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 10,084

WWE Raw Tickets Available: 564

wwe raw winners and grades

Cody Rhodes announces Team Cody

Cody Rhodes, who got a rockstar welcome, introduced his WarGames team: Sami Zayn, Jey Uso and a very happy Seth Rollins.

Seth Rollins (Kayfabe) hates Cody Rhodes. Seth wasn’t supposed to be dancing happily in the ring as a member of Cody Rhodes’ team. To maintain consistency, Seth will have to walk to this ring the same way James Harden walked to Sixers practice.

There wasn’t much heat to be found between Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes staring each other down. Fans chant “Yate!” Were more interested in chanting.

Judgment Day made a good case as to why their team was superior. He noted how Team Cody was thrown together, Seth Rollins and Cody did not get along, and Jey Uso screwed over all his teammates as a member of The Bloodline.

Seth Rollins cut an excellent closing-statement promo of his own to answer Judgment Day.

WWE Raw Opening Segment Grade: B+

Judgment Day Vs. Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn end up in DQ

Damian Priest declared himself the leader of Judgment Day, and this did not sit well with the other members.

JD McDonagh remains a pledge of Judgment Day. It’s already starting to feel like someone is trying to join the Beatles after Yoko Ono.

WWE held the main event of Judgment Day in its opening segment, which had the same results: outside interference.

Rhea Ripley and Zoey Starks face to face

Adam Pearce was furious with the outside interference, with even Michael Cole saying it was the same ending as last week. Pearce said the fans deserved better and expressed his happiness. Pearce then banned everyone from ringside and the fans chanted, “Bro, calm down, it’s not that serious.”

There was a lot of excitement when Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark faced off, just not from this crowd.

It was difficult to understand whether Rhea Ripley was a babyface or heel during this segment, but fans decided to cheer her regardless.

Rhea Ripley and Zoey Stark Grade: B-

Shinsuke Nakamura def. otis

Shinsuke Nakamura cut a cryptic promo before this match and no one knows who he is targeting.

The fans were very much behind Otis in this match, but it was designed to offset the insanity of Shinsuke Nakamura.

If there was ever a “more than their pressure” award in 2023, it would go to Otis.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Otis Grade: B

Tegan Knox def. piper niven

WWE (finally) gave Tegan Nox a video vignette explaining who she was before this match.

The only heat of this match was Natalya “Tegan!” Was leading the slogan.

Tegan Knox won with a rollup after outside interference from Chelsea Green.

Piper Niven vs. Chelsea Green Grade: B-

Ludwig Kaiser def. Tommaso Ciampa

There was a surprisingly loud pop when Giovanni Vinci was wheeled out from ringside. Vinci later reappeared and his outside intervention led to victory for Ludwig Kaiser.

Ciampa lost due to outside interference, giving DIY a highly protected enhancement talent.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Tommaso Ciampa Grade: C+

Xia Li def. indie hartwell

Xia Li won once again due to the referee’s stoppage, but the fans still don’t know how to react.

All things considered, Xia Li is having strong bookings. Her match against Becky Lynch will tell a lot. If Xia wins via referee stoppage, it would be huge, and could eventually surpass that finish.

Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell Grade: C

The Miz def. ivar

Miz somehow got out of the Super World’s Strongest Slam and even Bronson Reed (watching from ringside) looked impressed.

Fans continued to support the babyface Miz, but at some points they chanted “Red!” Also raised slogans.

Babyface Miz won with his feet on the ropes. He is their scoundrel.

Poor Ivar. He was supposed to compete for the Intercontinental Title, but (probably) due to Ricochet’s fault, he has been left out of those plans.

Bronson Reed attacked Ivar after this match, and the big meat slapping guys couldn’t be far behind.

Ivar vs. The Miz Grade: B

Judgment Day def. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso

Backstage, JD McDonagh finally joined Judgment Day when Damian Priest gave him a leather jacket.

Damian Priest is the leader, but only after getting permission from Rhea Ripley to lead the WarGames match, which she is not involved in. You do the math.

The fans shouted “Yate!” Every time Jay hit Starkey during his hot tag. He’s on to something with all this “yatting”.

After showing good sportsmanship to Seth Rollins backstage, Drew McIntyre resurfaced and hit Jey Uso with a Claymore behind the referee’s back. Shortly afterward, McIntyre shook hands with Rhea Ripley.

WWE Raw Main Event Grade: B

