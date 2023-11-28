WWE Raw results: Winners and grades as CM Punk returns

WWE Raw results with the return of CM Punk.

WWE Raw advertised the return of CM Punk and Randy Orton on Monday night. Raw also advertised Tegan Nox and Natalya vs. Piper Niven, Bronson Reed vs. Ivar and Chelsea Green, and a six-team men’s tag team turmoil.

WWE Raw aired a special ad-free first hour to celebrate its two high-profile returns and the broadcast projects achieving one of its highest ratings of the year.

Last week’s broadcast of WWE Raw received 1.459 million viewers.

WWE Raw results on November 27, 2023

The Creeds won Tag Team Turmoil

Double countout battle between Bronson Reed and Ivar

Nia Jax def. zoey stark

20 November 2023 | 1.459 million

13 November 2023 | 1.467 million

November 6, 2023 | 1.522 million

October 30, 2023 | 1.391 million

October 23, 2023 | 1.476 million

WWE Raw Venue: Bridgestone Arena (Nashville, Tennessee)

WWE Raw Tickets Distributed: 9,889

WWE Raw Tickets Available: 690

Randy Orton returns to WWE Raw

Randy Orton told Mamie that “Daddy’s back,” and this sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Randy Orton will indeed return to the ring tonight against Dominic Mysterio.

Randy Orton hit an RKO on JD McDonagh, who wore a neck brace to celebrate No Neck November.

Randy Orton Returns Grade: B

The Creed Brothers won Tag Team Upheaval

Akira Tozawa and Otis teamed up, because I guess Chad Gable didn’t feel like doing any work tonight.

Akira Tozawa is great with Alpha Academy, but I think he would fit better in The New Day.

After DIY defeated Alpha Academy, DIY faced Indus Lion. There was no heat for it. The only pop came when Johnny Gargano scored a surprise rollup victory over Weir.

DIY took over until they ran into The New Day. The New Day then lost to the Creeds, who defeated the Imperium. The Creed Brothers Tag Team Title victory seems inevitable, but hopefully it doesn’t happen too much, too soon.

Tag Team Turmoil Grade: B-

Shinsuke Nakamura attacks Cody Rhodes

Despite the returns of Randy Orton and CM Punk, Cody Rhodes received another encouraging response and remains WWE’s top babyface.

The mention of CM Punk by Cody Rhodes was the first live mention of Punk, and fans (mostly) responded in kind with “CM Punk” chants. Rhodes, once a babyface, said, “Welcome back.”

Cody Rhodes said that there is only one destination for him and that is why Rhodes will be the first one to announce himself for the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Turns out, the person Shinsuke Nakamura was talking about this whole time was Cody Rhodes. Shinsuke blows mist on Rhodes’ face.

Cody Rhodes Segment Grade: B

Battle for double countout between Bronson Reed and Ivar

My expectations for this match were sky high. Not only this, I was disappointed when it went to commercial break.

Bronson Reed’s finisher has a new name called “Doomsault”, which is perfect.

For a match built around Big Meaty Men slapping meat, Valhalla was everywhere…until he was thrown out.

Reed caught Ivar while diving, but he was too bloated to knock him down, so he at least dropped him.

The Hoss fight ended in a double-countout, but not before Reed delivered the Death Valley Driver through the barricade. Looks like they’re saving the rest for later.

Bronson and Ivar made up for their disappointing match with a big brawl after the match. Ivar turned on Reed and uttered “holy s—t” chants.

Bronson Reed vs. Ivar Grade: B-

Nia Jax def. zoey stark

When Nia Jax teased her Annihilator finisher, fans really reacted, but sadly, Jax was on the losing end.

Zoey Stark went straight back to Square 1 with a loss to Nia Jax. The funny thing is that I don’t expect Jax to challenge Rhea Ripley from here on out.

Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark Grade: C+

Drew McIntyre faces Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins responded to CM Punk’s chants by calling Punk a hypocrite, which was widely criticized.

Rollins was interrupted by fellow (kayfabe) dissident Drew McIntyre. Rollins said that there are people who deserve the World Title more than McIntyre, so Rollins will defend the championship next week on Raw. The whole “next week” comment on this led to a slow response.

Rollins paused before saying who the match was going to be against, and only made light shouts of CM Punk. When Rollins confirmed it would be Jey Uso, fans began chanting “Yate!”

A salty Drew McIntyre hit Rollins with a Glasgow Kiss before being run out by Jey Uso. McIntyre takes off her top to reveal booty shorts. It looked like McIntyre was bleeding slightly from the spot, which would certainly lead to reports from wrestling gossip websites that the brawl was a shootout.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins Grade: B

Green and Niven def. Natalya and Tegan Knox

WWE is actually booking a long storyline between Natalya and Tegan Nox. Whether this is a good story or not remains to be seen.

The match was initially competitive but ultimately Piper Niven won by defeating Tegan Knox. Surprisingly, Natalya hasn’t turned on Tegan yet.

Women’s Tag Team Title Match Grade: C

Randy Orton def. dominik mysterio

Randy Orton chanted “One more time!” Dominic Mysterio was ragdolled onto the announce table several times to satisfy the crowd. mantra.

JD McDonagh took a suspension DDT, and at this point his neck would never heal.

Jelly Roll, who appeared throughout the night, was introduced in this match along with Judgment Day.

CM Punk’s return

There was an anti-punk sign that read, “Cry Me a River” and WWE immediately distanced itself from it.

The fans cheered for Punk and he began his promo with “It looks like hell has frozen over.”

CM Punk announced, “I’ve changed,” and the crowd was skeptical.

CM Punk got a big pop for saying “I’m at home”, which led to “CM Punk!” More slogans started being raised.

Punk said that WWE fans never forgot him, even when they wanted to forget him.

CM Punk said he’s back because “I love you guys,” but by “you guys,” I don’t know if he was talking about the fans or Benjamin.

Punk referenced something that a “wise man” told him.

Punk said AJ Lee is amazing and wishes her all the best. This also got a big pop.

CM Punk recalled his pipebomb promo “…in this ring, on this microphone, even on commentary…”

CM Punk Promo Grade: B

