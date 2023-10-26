WWE made the right investment by giving Lyra Valkyria a big win on NXT

Lyra Valkyria’s big win over Becky Lynch has set the tone for WWE NXT and the company’s women’s division.

The first night of NXT Halloween Havoc was a success. Multiple outlets reported that the show drew 798,000 viewers, a strong performance compared to a typical Major League playoff game. Critically, the show has been well received overall by wrestling media personalities and on social media. And with such a big night, WWE decided to invest in Lyra Valkyria. Defeating Becky Lynch in the main event of the show was a big step and could have long-term benefits.

Lynch vs. Valkyria was an excellent show of professional wrestling on October 24. For 16 minutes he told the story of Valkyria trying to overcome her heroine in an important match for both women. She was successful in achieving victory by winning the NXT Women’s Championship. It was a clean win, without any posturing or interference, it was a true victory that Valkyria is on the same level as not only Lynch but every other woman on the WWE roster.

Lynch is one of the most popular and important wrestlers in the business today. Not only does she have the power to move the needle in wrestling, but she continues to do so while elevating other names as well. It was clear that someone was going to defeat Lynch and take away the NXT Championship from her, but there was no clear contender. No matter who was given that moment, it was clear that he or she would get “the rub” in a way that very few people in the women’s division get. In the end, it was Lyra Valkyria who did this and it’s an investment that has the potential to pay off big for WWE.

Valkyria is 27 years old and has eight years of experience. When she came to WWE in 2020, most of the WWE audience was not familiar with who she was. This has completely changed in the last calendar year. He had 37 matches in WWE NXT in 2023, many of which were against top names in the brand. WWE wasted no time in moving her up the card and even though she wasn’t winning big from the start, WWE made a point of highlighting her as a threat to any champion.

Her victory over Lynch and subsequent rise as NXT Women’s Champion would be important in developing the future of NXT’s women’s division and the WWE women’s division. WWE NXT boasts a strong and talented team of young female competitors ready to become the next generation of the industry. And Valkyria is at the top of that pile. WWE is counting on her as a name that could be of interest in future angles or matches against Kelani Jordan, Cora Jade, Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton and many others. Don’t expect Valkyria to move up to the main roster immediately after this big win. Instead, expect her to hold the championship for a long time, which will also highlight her peers in NXT.

Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria was a big match that fans and media members alike loved. Valkyria pulled off a shocking and important victory that will set the tone for not only her future, but the future of women’s wrestling in WWE.

