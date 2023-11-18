In perhaps the most unexpected tech news of the year, billionaire and AI evangelist Sam Altman has been removed from the CEO role at OpenAI by the company’s board following an apparent vote of no confidence. Here’s the exact wording in a release issued this afternoon: Altman’s “departure follows a thoughtful review process by the Board, which concluded that he was not consistently clear in his communications with the Board, which impaired his ability to perform his responsibilities.” “Obstructed.”

What exactly is happening in the world’s most famous company?! here are some completely imaginary Theories that happened to us and others on the web.

1. Did Altman trick the board into a big deal?

Based on the language of the board and the way these tech giants operate, this is the prevailing theory at the moment. “Not being consistently clear” is a very diplomatic way of saying that Altman lied.

It’s possible that Altman – and potentially OpenAI Chairman Greg Brockman, who simultaneously stepped down as chairman, then resigned – wanted to make a bold move that they knew the board would not like. It is not uncommon for these deals to be quietly struck in smoke (or vape) filled rooms and then presented as one. fait accompliBut if it was controversial enough and the board found out about these maneuvers, it could be fuel for an expulsion.

But what kind of deal would be so big and dangerous that the CEO and a famous face of the company would be suddenly fired? That guy was on the forum two weeks ago, I just talked to him! What could have happened from then on?

Some will wonder if Microsoft, which is deeply embedded in OpenAI as an investor and customer, is a factor here. Could Altman be secretly working with or against OpenAI’s patrons? If Altman were to independently kill the golden goose, this could trigger the board’s fiduciary or otherwise statutory duty. On the other hand, if he was negotiating another deal, such as an acquisition or a deeper and more specialized integration, this could lead to the board being disappointed at being either considered or excluded from the idea.

But if Microsoft was as surprised as the rest of us, as one report suggests, it might hardly be the kind of big conspiracy some are expecting. But one must assume that Microsoft would say this anyway. Even if they were working on some secret plan with Altman, they can honestly say they were surprised by his firing. (And they are “committed to our partnership.”)

2. Do they disagree on long-term strategy?

Despite being the hottest tech company in the world right now and everyone talking about ChatGPT, OpenAI is actually not a good business. It is, by all accounts, throwing money into the furnace as fast as possible by offering an extremely expensive product at a cheap price.

That’s all well and good for a year or two, but at some point that strategy turns from a growth hack to an existential liability. Would there have been irreconcilable differences of opinion between Altman and the board at that point?

It doesn’t seem that likely. The company is pursuing this very deliberately, publicly, confidently and on a long-term basis. Altman and the board seem to agree on this, at least for now.

3. Do the numbers not add up?

On the other hand, could OpenAI also suffer losses? More More than the amount allowed or estimated by Altman? It seems impossible, but there is no precedent for the cost of running this operation, nor indeed any precedent for this operation.

Or what if, and again this is pure speculation, Altman is secretly pursuing an internal project, perhaps at significant cost, against the advice of the board and without the necessary safeguards that would probably protect such research. Should be with? It sounds a little strange, but it’s also a little strange to fire your CEO this way.

Some kind of major discrepancy in the financial department might have been cause for dismissal, but it is hard to imagine what Altman might have hidden from the board. And CTO This would be very harmful.

There is also the possibility that Altman was making personal investments in a way that the board disagreed with. With OpenAI poised to become a kingmaker in the field, it will certainly be in a position of power. One would think that, as an ideologically driven individual who is already rich beyond belief and as the head of the world’s leading AI company, Altman would have risen above and beyond making such side deals, or less. Lower than will check on them and closer to that will stop them. But one can never be sure.

4. Could this be a major security or privacy incident?

The idea that the company has experienced a major, perhaps widespread, security problem is bolstered by the fact that Microsoft reportedly suspended internal use of ChatGPT a few days ago. OpenAI later stopped allowing new signups. If its biggest product had a serious security problem and Altman downplayed it, that would clearly create distrust on the part of the board.

There is also potential for rampant abuse with the enormous amounts of personal data traveling through OpenAI’s APIs and services.

Working against this theory is the fact that CTO Mira Muratti was recently promoted to interim CEO, replacing Altman. It seems unlikely that any security-related talk would go through the CEO and not the CTO, or that the two would disagree to such an extent that one would be fired and the other replaced to clean up the mess. Will go. As stated in the board statement, Murati is in charge of product and security, among other things. Any significant upset in that department would affect him as well as Altman.

5. Maybe there is a difference in AI ethics or philosophy?

Altman is a proud techno-optimist, and often talks about the possibilities of AGI, or artificial general intelligence, a theoretical software system that achieves human-like intelligence and versatility.

The board statement clearly included that “OpenAI was intentionally structured to advance our mission: to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity” and that new leadership was necessary. It’s possible that Sam’s enthusiasm for AGI, even in the absence of a secret project or agreement, caused a major rift between him and the board.

It is clear to all that Altman took the company in a more corporate direction than its origins, changing its legal status and aggressively pursuing enterprise and consumer applications. This doesn’t sound like the “mission” the board wants to pursue. Again, this change didn’t happen today, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a plausible reason to suddenly fire the CEO and a few others on a Friday afternoon.

6. What about IP and legal liability?

Altman told me at the company’s Dave Day earlier this month that the company doesn’t want to create any copyright issues by using a dataset of pirated books (as I asked about it). But a lot of the research I’m reading contradicts it, as does pretty much every AI data scientist I talk to. It is extremely difficult to imagine that OpenAI would have created GPT-3 with a database of copyrighted books (as appears to be the case) but not with GPT-4 or later models. (I was going to write this next week, so thanks to the OpenAI board for having my lunch.)

If you were the board and faced mounting allegations that your product was built on a dataset that contained thousands or millions of copyrighted works – and your CEO systematically minimized potential liability – how would you feel? ? I will be very sad.

But then again, if copyright liability was the reason, it seems unlikely that the board would promote the CTO. OpenAI Chief Science Officer Ilya Sutskever may also have been aware of this, and is still on the board.

7. Did CTO Meira Murati stage a coup?

Probably not – she seems nice, and what CTO wants to be a CEO anyway? Mira, reply to my email!

8. Was it a “personal matter”?

When someone is fired in a hurry, it is not uncommon for some form of unprofessional behavior to have occurred in the workplace. Some CEOs get permission from their direct reports to do things like have kids, but not all.

Altman also has three siblings and his younger sister, Annie, has publicly accused him of abuse. We have no way to evaluate these allegations, which involve personal matters.

However, given the Board’s language in firing Altman, we believe it was not a legal or personal problem that provoked the action, but a professional or business problem.

We probably won’t know the whole truth on this for a long time, as the characters in the drama are likely under NDA. According to various whispers and leaks, the all-party meeting this afternoon about the situation yielded no revelations other than general assurances that the company is fine and they will have a new CEO soon. Expect to hear a lot of rumors before you hear the real thing.

Source: techcrunch.com