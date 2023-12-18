Masha Gessen controversially commented in an article published in The New Yorker that Gaza is “like a Jewish ghetto in an Eastern European country occupied by Nazi Germany.”

Russian-American journalist, author and activist Masha Gessen received a German literary prize on Saturday (Dec. 16) at a ceremony that was delayed and shortened due to backlash over an article comparing Gaza to a Nazi German ghetto.

A recent New Yorker article found the comparison controversial in Germany, where government officials strongly support Israel.

Gessen, who was born Jewish in the Soviet Union, has been a vocal critic of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and critical of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians.

The reaction to the article comes as German society grapples with the consequences of the Israel-Hamas war, with both pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations taking place in the past weeks. German leaders have repeatedly stressed their support for the country’s Jews and Israel as they have condemned anti-Semitic incidents.

The nonbinary and trans author was originally scheduled to receive the Hannah Arendt Prize for Political Thought on Friday at the city hall of Bremen in northwest Germany, but the sponsoring organization, the Heinrich Böll Foundation, and the Bremen city senate withdrew her name. Celebration.

It took place at a different location on Saturday, with a crowd of about 50 guests in a small event room and a police escort, German news agency dpa reported.

The award is intended to honor those who contribute to public political thought in the tradition of Hannah Arendt, the German-born American political theorist who explored totalitarianism.

in the shadow of doomsday

In Gessen’s article, titled “In the Shadow of the Holocaust”, published on December 9, the author explores German Holocaust memory and argues that Germany today is suppressing free and open debate on Israel.

He argues that Germany’s remembrance culture regarding the Holocaust was being used as a “cynically operated political tool” by the AfD to target Muslim immigrants.

Gessen condemned the atrocities committed by Hamas in the October 7 attack, but also criticized Israel’s relations with the Palestinians, writing that Gaza is “like a Jewish ghetto in an Eastern European country occupied by Nazi Germany. “

The article said, “The ghetto is being liquidated.”

Ghettos in German-occupied countries during World War II were open prisons where Jews were beaten, starved, and died of diseases. Those who did not die there were captured and taken to death camps where they were murdered, a process called “liquidation”.

The Ball Foundation, affiliated with Germany’s Green Party, called the comparison “unacceptable”.

A jury decided to award the prize to Gessen over the summer, and the foundation said it was not rescinding the prize.

