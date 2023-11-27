Wrightstown Winter Farmers Market opens with new times at Chandler Hall in Newtown

Mike and Robin Hoy of Solebury Orchards. (Courtesy of Wrightstown Farmers Market)

The Wrightstown Winter Farmers Market is pleased to announce that they will be returning this winter season to the spacious and welcoming indoor space of Chandler Hall, 99 Barclay Avenue, Newtown PA.

Backed by popular demand, market management has decided to extend the Winter Market by an additional hour, changing the new market’s hours to 10am to 1pm.

December Holiday Markets will be held on December 9, 23 and 30. The market will continue every second and fourth Saturday from January to April, see below for exact winter dates.

Patrons will enjoy plenty of comfortable space inside Wrights Hall Auditorium at Chandler Hall and secure on-street and off-street parking in all weather conditions. The Winter Market is a perfect place to find food and gifts for the holidays and fresh, locally grown produce throughout the season. Featuring 43 vendors each week, including local growers, producers and makers, the market offers an array of products ranging from freshly harvested produce and hormone/antibiotic free meats and dairy to pasture-raised eggs, artisan cheeses, fresh baked breads and sweets. Offers a diverse range. , homemade pies, raw local honey, pickles, soups, soaps, fresh teas and herbal tinctures, nut butters, all natural dog products, locally roasted coffee, kombucha, alpaca wool clothing, prepared foods and more.

“We are very excited about the upcoming indoor Winter Market,” says Market Manager, Cheryl Gilmore. “The new hours of 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will allow customers to shop at a more leisurely pace and get the freshest produce from local farms and growers. The many quality sellers offering products will allow you to take your time purchasing from them. We are very grateful to Chandler Hall in Newtown for welcoming us again this winter. The combination of nutritious food grown and produced locally and having Chandler Hall as a welcoming community partner will create a special indoor shopping experience for our customers this holiday season and the rest of our winter season.

The full line of winter season vendors can be found in the market’s newsletter and website at www.wrightstownfarmersmarket.org. Be sure to sign up for the newsletter and follow WFM on Facebook and Instagram (@wrightstownmarket) for a weekly list of vendors as well as other market updates.

Winter Market Dates:

December:

9, 23 & *30 December (Bonus NYE ​​Market)

January–April (2nd and 4th Saturday):

January 13, 27

February 10, 24

March 9, 23

April 13, 27

Source: www.thereporteronline.com