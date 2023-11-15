‘Wreck League’ preview: A promising fighting game with mechs and NFTs – Decrypt

Animoca Brands and Enve’s Wreck League might be the NFT fighting game you’ve been waiting for — as long as you don’t get “racked” by Ethereum transaction fees.

decryptGG tested the NFT game version of Wreck League, which is currently available in Early Access. Wreck League pre-release has already gotten off to a solid start for the game, offering a simple but satisfying core fighting loop that can appeal to both casual and competitive players.

Steve Kuroki, Enve VP of Creative, said: decrypt That Wreck League will eventually release via two different versions of the game: one for NFT buyers that focuses on tournaments, while the other version does not offer crypto integration in any way.

The early access version of Wreck League features a sparse interface with only a few game modes: the main battle mode, practice mode, and a custom “Duets” lobby mode. But there were no bored monkeys in sight just yet – something that may come with a full release.

But once you are in battle, you will find that the fighting gameplay requires a lot of practice, knowledge of the enemy’s abilities, and fast reaction time to win the match. Here is our first look at the blockchain version of Wreck League.

assembly required

If you’re not purchasing a fully assembled Mech NFT, you can purchase mystery boxes of mech parts on third-party NFT marketplaces and unlock the boxes through Wreck League’s website, allowing you to assemble them. Reveals a random selection of parts from each of the 10 categories required. Fighting mechs. (enve provided decryptGG One Mech Parts Box) for the purposes of testing the game’s blockchain components.

Assembling Make Parts online was a relatively easy and straightforward experience, but unfortunately you will have to pay Ethereum mainnet transaction fees (gas fees) at times. This can be expensive.

Depending on network traffic, it can be $30 or more to “open” a parts box after purchasing it. It will cost even more to mint your assembled mech as an NFT – we were quoted $100 in gas fees just to mint that mech as a full NFT.

Image: decrypt/enve.

Thankfully, though, you don’t have to mold your assembled mech into an NFT to play the game, but nWay plans to introduce some NFT make-exclusive events in the future. So if you’re really trying to play Wreck League and show off your assembled mech as an NFT, expect to spend hundreds of dollars if current network demand continues.

This initial mech assembly process takes place entirely on a web browser outside of the game’s main application, which was a bit disappointing as it led to a slightly disjointed experience overall. But like many blockchain games, it is very common to use both a web browser and desktop applications to play NFT games, and this is part of the trouble with blockchain gaming at the moment.

Assemble that mech! Image: decrypt/enve.

fun of fighting

Wreck League’s core game loop – player versus player (PVP) 1v1 mech battles – is already solid and a lot of fun. The rounds feel like they are just the right length to allow for some satisfying bouts without dragging on too long.

Depending on the mech parts used, each mech will have slightly different stats and abilities, allowing players to truly customize their mech to their preferred play style. In the early-access blockchain version we tested, there were three free builds to try out, as well, each with different accessories and weapons, giving players the opportunity to “try before you buy” any NFT. Were.

In our playtest, it didn’t feel like the game was “pay to win” because of how important the player’s reaction time and basic strategy are to actually achieving victory. In other words, buying an expensive NFT won’t guarantee that you’ll always lose to the competition.

One of the strengths of Wreck League is its animation. For example, swinging the lance is a unique experience with satisfying sound effects that really feel different than other weapons. During matches, abilities reveal splashes of color, flashes of damage numbers, and other comic book-like visual effects that make fights light-hearted and fun.

But unlike other fighting games, Wreck League does away with any kind of “blood” and instead keeps its animations bright and colorful. Because of this, Wreck League is suitable for fans of games like Super Smash Bros., as it is missing the gore component that is front and center in fighting games like Mortal Kombat.

Image: decrypt/enve.

room to grow

While still in its Early Access stage, Wreck League is a very simple and straightforward fighting game that might be better suited as a mobile game than a PC title. While Mech NFT stakes are not individually expensive, the steep cost of Ethereum gas fees may deter some players from attempting the game. Kuroki said decrypt However, the game is exploring the possibility of migrating to a lower-fee network, so the situation may change.

That said, the developers of Wreck League have already laid a solid foundation for a fighting game. This title has potential for both casual players and more competitive scenarios, as the matches are short but still reward strategy and practice.

Overall, Wreck League’s charming animations and exciting mid-fight cinematics will definitely attract players who love colorful fighting games and customizable NFTs.

Edited by Andrew Hayward

Source: decrypt.co