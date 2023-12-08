,

“The Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations must be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law,” the UN Security Council draft resolution said.

By Bassam Massoud and Humaira Pamuk

GAZA/WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in his strongest public criticism of Israel’s war operations against Hamas in southern Gaza that there was a gap between the government’s stated intentions to protect civilians and casualties. . ,

“As we stand here almost a week into this operation in the south … it is imperative that Israeli civilian security Charge premium.

“And there remains a gap between the intent to protect civilians and the actual results we are seeing on the ground,” Blinken said.

Israel says it must eliminate the Hamas terrorist group after it attacked Israel two months ago and is taking every possible step to protect civilians from harm, including warnings about military operations.

US President Joe Biden spoke separately over the phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday. Biden “stressed the critical need to protect civilians and separate civilian populations from Hamas through corridors that allow people to safely move through defined areas of hostilities,” the White House said.

More than 17,170 Palestinians have been killed and 46,000 wounded since October 7, according to the Gaza health ministry, when Israel began bombing Gaza in response to cross-border violence by Hamas militants, who control the territory. Let’s control. According to Israeli numbers, 1,200 people were killed in the Hamas attack, while 240 were taken hostage.

Demand for ceasefire in UN as fighting intensifies in Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinians were killed by Israel in fighting with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip’s largest cities on Thursday – 350 according to Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra. Israel said its forces killed several gunmen in Khan Yunis, including two who fired from a tunnel.

Arab countries have again stepped up their pressure for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza and to this end, the UAE has asked the UN Security Council to vote on a draft resolution on Friday morning.

The United States and ally Israel oppose the ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Blinken is scheduled to meet top diplomats from Arab countries, including Egypt, in Washington on Friday.

The draft was amended to say that “the Palestinian and Israeli civilian populations should be protected in accordance with international humanitarian law” and “demand the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.”

A resolution requires at least nine votes in favor and not be vetoed by the five permanent members – the United States, Russia, China, France or Britain – to be adopted. The United States does not support any further Council action at this time.

Kerem Shalom border crossing will open

In a development that will help ease the way for more humanitarian aid to reach Gazans lacking basic necessities, Israel has responded to a request by the United States to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing for screening and inspection of trucks and their cargo. But agreed. The American official said this on Thursday.

Egypt, along with the United Nations, is lobbying Israel to expedite an inspection process that requires vehicles to drive to Egypt’s border with Israel before being allowed back into Rafah. The number of trucks passing daily has dropped from around 200 to less than 100 during November-December 24. 1 ceasefire according to the United Nations.

The humanitarian pause also allowed the release of hostages held by Hamas in exchange for prisoners freed from Israeli prisons.

In Israel, Colonel Elad Goren, head of the civilian department at COGAT, the Israeli agency for civilian coordination with the Palestinians, told reporters: “We will open Kerem Shalom for inspection only. This will happen in the next few days.”

Kerem Shalom is located on Gaza’s southern border with Israel and Egypt and the crossing was used to carry more than 60% of the trucks going into Gaza before the war began two months ago.

With no end in sight to the fighting, John Finer, a top White House national security aide, said the United States has given Israel no specific deadline to end major combat operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Had given.

Finer said at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington that there remain many “legitimate military targets” in southern Gaza, including “many if not most” of the Hamas leadership.

Meanwhile, hostages held by Hamas in Gaza are still being held in secret despite calls for Israel to arrange a visit from the Red Cross and confirm their well-being.

The beginning of the Jewish festival of Hanukkah, marking two months since the Hamas attack, was a significant moment for many in Israel.

Idit Ohel, whose 22-year-old son Alon was abducted by Hamas gunmen from an outdoor concert where 364 people were killed, said she was hoping for a miracle.

“He doesn’t know it’s Hanukkah. I don’t think he knows the days, what’s day, what’s night,” Ohel said. “But he is in our hearts all the time.”

(Reporting by Bassam Massoud in Gaza, Maayan Lubell in Jerusalem, Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis in Washington; Ahmed Mohammed Hassan in Cairo, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations and Gabrielle Tetreault-Farber in Geneva; Writing by Grant McCool; Editing by Dianne Craft) )

