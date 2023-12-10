,

By Bassam Massoud and Nidal Al-Mughrabi

GAZA/CAIRO, Dec 10 (Reuters) – Israel has ordered residents to move out of the center of Gaza’s main southern city of Khan Younis, after the United States used a U.N. Security Council veto to shield its ally from a demand that and attacked the length of the enclave throughout the night. For ceasefire.

Since breaking a ceasefire with Hamas in the two-month-old war on December 1, Israel has expanded its ground offensive into the southern part of the Gaza Strip, entering Khan Yunis, where residents have reported fierce fighting. . Both sides reported an increase in fighting in the north.

Israel said its operation was progressing. National security adviser Tzachi Hanegbi said Israeli forces had killed at least 7,000 Hamas militants, without explaining how that estimate was reached, and military chief of staff Lieutenant-General Harzi Halevi told troops “we need to apply more pressure.” needed”.

The official death toll in the Hamas-run enclave in Gaza rose to more than 17,700 on Saturday, according to the Palestinian health ministry, with several thousand missing and declared dead under the debris. The ministry said about 40% of the deaths were children under 18.

Israel began its campaign to eliminate Gaza’s Hamas rulers when its fighters swept into Israeli towns on October 7, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 hostage, according to Israeli data.

About 137 hostages remain in captivity and thousands of Israelis rallied in Tel Aviv on Saturday to demand their release. The Israeli military said early Sunday that a soldier died of wounds fighting on October 7, along with four other soldiers who died fighting in southern Gaza.

Most of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents have been forced from their homes, often multiple times. As fighting rages across the region, residents and UN agencies say there is effectively nowhere safe to go, although Israel disputes this.

Israeli forces say they are limiting civilian casualties by providing maps showing safe zones, and accuse Hamas of harming civilians by hiding among them, which the fighters deny. Palestinians say the campaign has turned into a scorched earth war of reprisals against the entire population of a densely populated area like London.

Israel’s Arabic-language spokesman posted a map on Twitter on Saturday highlighting the “immediate” evacuation of six blocks of Khan Yunis.

Some residents reported hearing the sound of tank fire and intense gunfire between Israeli forces and Palestinian fighters, and a series of air strikes as Israeli forces attempted to advance westward.

“We try to put the children to sleep and we wake up with the fear that the place will be bombed and we will have to run with the children outside,” said Zainab Khalil, 57, who was displaced with 30 relatives and friends near Jalal Street. Ordered. “During the day another tragedy begins, and that is: how to feed the children?”

With shortages of food and medical supplies, a senior UN World Food Program official said a new system could bring more aid into Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, but Israel has yet to agree to open it. Has not happened.

In central Gaza, Israeli tank shelling resumed on Bureij and Maghazi refugee camps, residents said, while Palestinian health officials reported that Israeli airstrikes in Bureij killed seven Palestinians.

In Khan Yunis, the dead and injured reached the overwhelmed Nasir Hospital overnight.

A doctor ran out of the ambulance with the limp body of a little girl in a pink tracksuit. Inside, injured children lay crying and writhing on the tile floor as nurses rushed to console them. Outside, dead bodies in white shrouds were standing in a row.

thousands of missing people presumed dead

Footage obtained by Reuters inside Jaffa hospital in Deir al-Balah showed extensive damage to an adjacent mosque from the attack, which closed the medical facility.

In northern Gaza, where the worst fighting is taking place, medical workers accused Israel of targeting hospitals and ambulances.

An ambulance worker in the Shejaiya district of Gaza City told Reuters on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals that emergency workers often cannot respond to calls and are exposed to Israeli gunfire.

Mohammed Salha, manager of al-Awda hospital, said Israeli forces had surrounded the hospital with tanks for several days and shot people trying to go in or out. Israeli forces killed two medical workers inside Kamal Adwan hospital in northern Gaza on Saturday, the health ministry said.

An Israeli military spokesman said it followed international law and “took possible precautions to minimize civilian damage”. The military has released footage to support the claim that Hamas operates from medical facilities. Hamas has denied doing so.

American veto made Washington a ‘partner’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed Washington’s veto to overrule a UN Security Council vote supporting a humanitarian ceasefire resolution a day earlier, saying: “Israel is waging its just war to eliminate Hamas.” Will continue.”

Washington has said it has asked Israel to do more to protect civilians but that it still supports Israel’s position that a ceasefire would benefit Hamas. On Saturday, the Biden administration bypassed the US Congress to approve an emergency sale of ammunition to Israel.

Ezzat al-Reshik, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, described the US veto as “inhumane”. Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, which lost control of Gaza to Hamas in 2007, said the veto made the United States an accomplice in Israeli war crimes.

(Reporting by Bassam Massoud and Salem Mohammed in Gaza, Nidal al-Mughrabi in Cairo, Dan Williams, Ari Rabinovitch, Emily Rose and Henriette Chakar in Jerusalem, Humeyra Pamuk and Simon Lewis and Jonathan Landay in Washington, Michelle Nichols in New York and Reuters) Bureau; Writing by Peter Graff, Angus McDowall and Susan Heavey; Editing by William McLean, Connor Humphreys and William Mallard)

