by emily rose

JERUSALEM, Oct 29 (Reuters) – The Israeli military launched a ground operation against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday, in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed at crushing the Palestinian militant group.

Besieged residents of Gaza suffered an almost complete communications and internet blackout as Israeli warplanes dropped bombs and pushed its troops and armor into the Hamas-ruled area, with Israeli military chiefs indicating they were planning an expanded ground offensive. Were getting ready to attack.

Speaking at a news conference in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu warned Israelis to expect a “long and difficult” campaign, but stopped short of calling the current incursion an invasion. US officials have said that some aides to US President Joe Biden have advised Israeli counterparts to immediately end the all-out attack.

Even though initial ground action appears limited for now, Netanyahu pledged to leave no stone unturned in freeing the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas, including Americans and other foreigners.

“This is the second phase of the war whose goals are clear – to destroy Hamas’s governance and military capabilities and to bring the hostages home,” Netanyahu told reporters.

“We are just at the beginning,” he said. “We will destroy the enemy above and below ground.”

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza for three weeks since the devastating October 7 attack by the Islamic group Hamas. Israeli officials said at least 1,400 Israelis were killed in the deadliest day in the country’s 75-year history.

Western countries have generally supported Israel’s right to self-defense. But there is growing international outrage over the death toll from the bombing and calls for a “humanitarian pause” to deliver aid to Gaza civilians and ease the humanitarian crisis.

Medical officials in the Gaza Strip, home to a population of 2.3 million people, say 7,650 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s campaign to root out Iran-backed militants.

President Mahmoud Abbas, whose Palestinian Authority rules parts of the occupied West Bank while Hamas rules Gaza, said, “Our people in the Gaza Strip have witnessed in front of the whole world the massacre carried out by Israeli occupation forces. And are facing a war of genocide. ,

Many buildings have been reduced to rubble and shelter has become difficult to find, with Gazans lacking food, water, fuel and medicines. Their plight became worse on Friday night when phone and internet services were cut off – followed by heavy bombardment throughout the night. Communication cuts continued on Sunday also.

“God help anyone under the debris,” said a Gaza journalist who spent a terrifying night in the stairwell of a building as bombs fell and Israeli forces exchanged fire with Palestinian fighters.

Israel’s chief military spokesman declined to say whether Israel was behind the telecommunications blackout in Gaza, but said it would do whatever was necessary to protect its forces.

Hamas targeting the labyrinth of tunnels

Israel sent troops and tanks into Gaza on Friday night, the Israeli military said, focusing on infrastructure including the extensive tunnel network built by Hamas. It did not give any details on the size of the deployment.

Netanyahu on Saturday reiterated Israel’s call on Palestinian civilians to evacuate the northern Gaza Strip, where Israel has been focusing its attacks on Hamas positions and other installations.

But Palestinians say nowhere is safe, with bombs also destroying homes in the south of the densely populated area.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “A humanitarian disaster is unfolding before our eyes.” The UN Security Council planned to meet on Monday on the Israel-Gaza crisis, diplomats said.

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk offered his SpaceX’s Starlink satellite network to support communications in Gaza for “internationally recognized aid organizations.” Israel responded that it would fight the move, and said that Hamas would “use it for terrorist activities.”

Netanyahu, who met with the hostages’ families on Saturday, said contacts to secure their release would continue even during a ground offensive and that military pressure on Hamas could help bring them home. He did not elaborate.

Qatar-brokered talks between Israel and Hamas continued but at a slower pace than before tensions escalated in Gaza on Friday, a source briefed on the talks said.

Hamas’s armed wing said its fighters battled Israeli troops in northeastern and central Gaza. “The al-Qassam Brigades and all Palestinian resistance forces are fully prepared to confront aggression with full force and thwart infiltration,” it said.

The United States and other Western countries had urged Israel to stop a major ground attack out of fear of increasing Palestinian casualties and escalating conflict, as well as allowing more time for hostage negotiations. But US officials said it was up to Israel to make its own decision.

Amid fears that the Israel-Hamas war could escalate into a regional conflict, Defense Minister Yoav Galant told reporters that Israel is not interested in expanding the fighting beyond Gaza, but is prepared on all fronts.

The crisis brought out thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters in cities across Europe, the Middle East and Asia on Saturday. (Reporting by James McKenzie, Nidal al-Mughrabi; additional reporting by Emily Rose, Riham Alkousa, Omar Abdel-Razek, Ari Rabinovitch, Adam Makri, Ali Swafta, John Davison, Michelle Nichols; writing by Matt Spetalnik; editing by Cynthia Osterman)

